ALCO Supervisor Keith Carson continues Team Carson Give Back

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson continued his holiday cheer with Day 7 of the Team Carson Give Back by recognizing Communications Manager Melissa Male.

Male supports Easy Does it Emergency Services which assists seniors and people with disabilities by providing emergency transportation, equipment repair and attendant services.

This is part of an annual initiative by Supervisor Carson that focuses on giving back to members of the community through a variety of ways including donations, volunteers opportunities and more.

Easy Does It has helped several senior residents get transportation to and from vaccination and testing appointments as well as providing critical transportation services to disabled residents.

For more details about Easy Does it Services, click here.