(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Caltrans is looking for heavy equipment mechanics to work at the San Leandro mechanic shop.

The permanent full-time position starts with a pay of $5,121 a month which amounts to roughly $61,452 annually.

The position will remain open until it is completely filled. There are review cutoff dates for the application review and are as follows: Jan. 4, Jan. 25, Feb. 15 and March 8. Potential applicants must be on the Caltrans review list to be considered. Eligibility for hire is determined by the applicant's score on the exam. To take the exam, click here.

Any potential employees would be asked to meet several standard mechanic's duties including, but not limited to: performing preventative maintenance inspections and repair activities on various pieces of heavy equipment used in the Department’s fleet; Diagnose appropriate services and repairs for equipment using various systems found on the Department’s fleet; overhauling and working on various areas like power units, brakes, cooling, drive trains, electrical and much more.

Additionally, any potential new hires would be asked to have complete knowledge of machinery equipment like lathes, mills, welders and metal brakes.

The position is located in Shop 4 which is San Leandro. Travel is required for this job.

Follow the links here to apply for the job and view additional description information.