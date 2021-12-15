ALCO Supervisor Nate Miley hosting a Townhall addressing Interstate 580 truck ban

(Gregor Fischer / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley will host a Townhall addressing the Interstate 580 Truck Ban.

The Townhall, which will be held on Dec. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will feature presentations from Caltrans and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The truck ban was initially established in 1951 for Alameda County thoroughfares that would eventually become I-580. In 1967 the ban was extended indefinitely by Caltrans with the caveat that it could be periodically reviewed. The 8.7-mile stretch covered in the ban remains one of less than a dozen such bans on interstates across the country.

This review of the ban comes as community leaders address high rates of asthma and other respiratory illness in the Interstate 880 corridor.

Follow the link here to register for the Townhall.