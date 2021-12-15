CoCo Library hiring librarians

(Justin Tallis - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa Library is hiring multiple librarians at levels I, II and III.

The Librarian I is a permanent full-time position that starts with a salary of $62,496.12. Applicants should have at least a Master's Degree in Library Science or Master's Degree in Library Information Science from a university accredited by the American Library Association. Potential applicants will also be considered if they have two years of full-time or equivalent as a Library Assistant at the journey or advanced level and a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university or college. This position closes on Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m.

The Librarian II is a permanent full-time position that starts with a salary of $68,745.84 and has similar education qualifications. Potential applicants are expected to have at least two years of full-time experience in a "customer-oriented environment." Applicants can circumvent the education requirements with at least two years of full-time experience as a Librarian I with Contra Costa County and a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university. This position closes on Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

The Librarian III is a permanent full-time position that starts with a salary of $75,620.40 and has similar education requirements. Applicants must have two years of full-time experience as a professional librarian. Potential applicants can circumvent the education requirements with two years of full-time experience as a Librarian II in Contra Costa County and a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university. This position closes on Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

As of Aug. 24 of this year, all potential county employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All interested applicants can apply here.