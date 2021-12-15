Liquor license available in Contra Costa County

(Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) A liquor license for beer, wine and spirits — also known as a Type 48 license — in Contra Costa County is being auctioned off.

Notably, this liquor license allows for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption. The license is transferable to anywhere in Contra Costa County and can be used for a bar, tavern or nightclub.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no bids on the $40,000 license. The auction will continue until Dec. 20 at noon when bidding expires.

Any potential bidder would likely need a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) as well. A CUP or Zoning permit allows a city or county to consider special uses which may be essential or desirable to a specific community but are not allowed within a zoning district.

The only way to circumvent said CUP or Zoning permit would be if the location has been licensed within the last six months with the same type of license. These exceptions are often called being "grandfathered in" and are very rare.

Buyers of the license will only pay a 10% auction fee because this license is over $30,000.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) filing fees are dependent on the location of the tavern bar or nightclub. In cities with a population over 40,000, the annual fee is $1235, the person-to-person fee is $1250 and the premises to premises fee is $100.

Those fees are notably lower in areas with a smaller population or unincorporated areas. To bid on the license and for a complete list of additional fees, click here.