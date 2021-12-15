UPDATED: Police arrest suspect in Tesla homicide case

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

This story has been updated since its original publication

A Tesla employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a co-worker at the company's massive Fremont factory.

The suspect was identified by NBC Bay Area as 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas.

There has been limited information about what preceded the shooting other than the fact that the suspect and victim were arguing during the day before Solima suddenly walked off the job.

Police noted that numerous .223 rifle casings were found around the victim on Monday. Additionally, when Solima surrendered to police, they found a loaded .223 short-barrel rifle and an expended casing in his vehicle.

Original story below

(FREMONT, Calif.) The Fremont police ruled the suspicious death at Tesla's Fremont factory Monday as a homicide.

Fremont Fire Department responded to a call of "a subject down" in the Fremont Tesla parking lot shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to NBC Bay Area.

According to police, the person was pronounced dead shortly after the fire department's arrival.

No additional information about the person or their potential relationship to Tesla was available from the police or the company.

Tesla dissolved its public relations department in 2020 so media requests for comment have garnered no additional information.

As a whole, the company has endured some publicity issues since early 2018 when its stock price began to climb rapidly.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission whistleblower who was formerly on the in-house security team, the company silenced internal investigations into alleged drug trafficking and manufacturing at the Gigafactory in Nevada, according to reporting from The Verge.

The whistleblower, Karl Hansen, maintains that by June of 2018 he had "corroborated connections between a certain Tesla employee at the time and various alleged members of the Mexican drug cartel identified in the DEA report," according to his suit.

This most recent death will likely cause more speculation about potential insidious behavior at the plant but as of Tuesday, it's unclear who the deceased was, what their relationship to Tesla was and why police ruled it a homicide.