ALCO Office of Education hosting redistricting meeting

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Board of Education is hosting a virtual redistricting meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Potential maps for redistricting will be discussed during the meeting. Under the existing map, District 1 — the largest district — extends from unincorporated Livermore out to Dublin and Fremont. The most recent district map draft would maintain District 1 as the largest supervisor district but would smooth the border to incorporate Pleasanton, which was previously in District 4, and a portion of Sunol which was previously in District 2.

Additionally, the most recent draft would add two supervisor districts to bring the total to seven. The existing districting map had five districts in total. The new draft would separate Albany and Berkeley from Emeryville as the Northwest District. Emeryville, Piedmont and Alameda would make up the North District.

Oakland would make up its own district and the neighboring Northcentral District would extend out to the San Leandro pier. Much of what was District 2 would be split into the Southcentral and Southwest districts.

For a complete list of the district maps drafts, click here.

Other items on Tuesday night's agenda include a Superintendent Report and a Budget Committee Report. The board will also consider approval of the First Interim Financial Report. To see the complete list of Financial Report drafts, click here.

To join the zoom meeting, click here. To submit comments, click here and to view the existing comments, click here. All comments will be updated by the start of the meeting.