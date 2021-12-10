ALCO water emergency, Stormy weather coming to CoCo

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good afternoon, it's Friday Dec. 10.

Alameda County Water District declares water shortage emergency Thursday

The Alameda County Water District officially declared a water shortage emergency Thursday night and noted new water restrictions, effective immediately. According to the new restrictions, the following is prohibited: runoff from watering or irrigation, leaks and break within customers' plumbing that are not fixed within a 72 hour period of notification, draining and subsequent refilling or swimming pools, use of decorative water fountains, using hoses without quick acting positive shutoff nozzles, hosing off driveways or sidewalks, irrigation while it's raining.

Stormy weather coming over the weekend

Residents in Contra Costa County can expect rainy weather over the weekend. The incoming cold front and heavy storms could cause power outages throughout the county. Be careful on the road and check that you have the supplies you need.