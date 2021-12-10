Oakland, CA

State AG tightens oversight over Wedgewood, Moms 4 Housing property owner reaches $3.5 million settlement

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wre5W_0dJkHcq000
(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) The state and real-estate giant Wedgewood, known internationally for its standoff with housing rights organizers Moms 4 Housing, reached a $3.5 million settlement.

According to the agreement, Wedgewood will have to adjust its business practices, adhere to stricter state and local renter protections and submit regular compliance reports to the department of justice. Roughly $2.75 of the total settlement will be paid to tenants throughout California who were unlawfully evicted by Wedgewood, according to the East Bay Times.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement Wednesday, noting that Wedgewood repeatedly violated state and local laws by harassing tenants into leaving so they could turn a larger profit.

Wedgewood's business model was based on buying houses in under-resourced areas like West Oakland, moving forward with evictions as quickly as possible in order to maximize profits, according to LAist.

According to Bonta, Wedgewood's practices violate not only local but also state regulations around rent control. Additionally, the real estate conglomerate failed to provide tenants with utilities and filed false declarations.

“Ultimately, Wedgewood made the business decision to reach a settlement and move forward with our ongoing commitment to revitalize and recirculate residential properties back into California’s housing supply,” the company said in an email to LAist.

Notably, the settlement did not require Wedgewood to admit any wrongdoing and Wedgewood maintains that the settlement was based on the company's practices prior to 2016.

However, reporting from the 2019 standoff with Moms 4 Housing clearly shows that Wedgewood still filed false declarations and failed to provide those West Oakland tenants, and several others, with appropriate access to utilities.

Wedgewood became notorious as the owner of the house on Magnolia Street that multiple homeless mothers and their children moved into to highlight the homeless crisis in the Bay Area. The mothers and their children squatted in the house for two months before eventually being removed by the sheriffs.

At that point, however, the story of Wedgewood's eviction practices made international news and the company was eventually forced to sell the Magnolia Street house to the nonprofit Oakland Community Land Trust in October 2020.

Beyond the aforementioned business practices, Wedgewood reportedly engaged in harassment tactics in an attempt to move tenants out unlawfully.

Wedgewood still owns properties throughout the Bay Area and Southern California.

