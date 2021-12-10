ALCO Medical Assistant Certification Program applications open soon

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) Alameda County is offering all those interested in a medical assistant position the opportunity to train with county staff through the Alameda County Medical Assistant Certification Program.

If certified, medical assistants could make $18 an hour during the eight-week internship and a $1000 bonus after completion of the certification program.

Residents interested in becoming a medical assistant must first attend an online or in-person orientation before applying. Training begins Feb. 14, 2022.

The two virtual orientations are early in 2022 with the first on Monday, Jan. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second is on Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The first of the three available in-person orientations is on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The next is on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the final is on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Residents must meet a short list of requirements to be eligible to apply.

To participate, residents must: be active on CalWORKs with at least nine months remaining on their employment; have a high school diploma or GED; have valid authorization to work in the U.S.; have current immunization records or willingness to be immunized for the internship program; be willing to pass a strict drug screening and background check; attend a mandatory orientation to be eligible. Bi-lingual candidates are strongly encouraged.

To register for any of the trainings, click here.

For more information or answers to any additional questions call (510)-383-5249 or email success@acgov.org