CoCo Office of Education offering financial support for teachers

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) The Contra Costa County Office of Education is offering financial support to early childhood educators through the Professional Development Program.

The Professional Development Program has assisted early childhood educators in Contra Costa County for more than 20 years.

Providers in the county working with children between the ages of birth and five may be eligible for financial assistance through this program.

Applicants must have a minimum of six months experiencing working with children in Contra Costa County and work a minimum of 15 hours per week with a group of children five years or younger to be eligible.

Applicants must also be employed at a worksite that meets one of the following criteria: is a Quality Matters program, it has at least one enrolled child receiving a subsidy, it has at least one enrolled child with an IEP, it has at least one enrolled Infant (Birth to 17 months) and/or Toddler (18 to 35 months) or it is located within any of the Contra Costa County zip codes (including unincorporated Crockett).

A professional development program helps to educate teachers and administrators on the most effective and steadfast solutions to commonplace problems within schools. Additionally, professional development programs help to brainstorm new and innovative approaches to scholastic work.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2022.

To see a full list of eligibility requirements, click here. To register for an account to submit the application, click here.