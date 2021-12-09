Alameda County Cal Fresh benefits for the elderly

(Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images)

(ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) CalFresh benefits can now be used to purchase meals at restaurants in Alameda County.

The CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) allows for elderly and disabled recipients or recipients who are experiencing homeless to use benefits to purchase premade meals at participating restaurants using their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Le Paradis, a family-owned, locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant and bakery in Hayward, is among the 23 restaurants participating in the CalFresh benefits program. Alice Nguyen started the bakery on A Street in Hayward when she moved to the Bay Area after culinary school in France.

She brought her family's recipes from the mountain town of Dat Lat in Vietnam and, combined with her culinary knowledge, created a brilliant shop to supply the Bay Area with delicious Vietnamese food and baked goods

Similarly, the Indian fusion restaurant Urbann Turbann near UC Berekely is also participating. Urbann Turbann uses locally sourced ingredients to create made-to-order Indian wraps. All the spices are made in-house and fresh meat and vegetables are delivered daily.

Their nan is hand-kneaded each day and are cooked in traditional tandoors that can reach temperatures up to 1000 degrees. Urbann Turbann is on Euclid Street near the UC Berkeley campus. They are also available on Doordash and Grubhub.

For a complete list of the participating restaurants throughout the county, click here.

If you are a restaurant owner interested in participating in joining the Alameda County Social Services Agency's effort to help residents experiencing homelessness, please click here.