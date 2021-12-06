ALCO calling all scientists, CoCo looking for social workers, BART toy drive

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Monday, Dec. 6.

Alameda County Office of Education calls all computer scientists

The Alameda County Office of Education is inviting scientists of all ages to participate in a virtual Hour of Code from Dec. 6 through the 12. Students across the county with any level of coding experience can apply here.

Pamela Price endorsed by Oakland's Coalition for Police Accountability

Pamela Price, one of Oakland's District Attorney candidates, was endorsed by the city's Coalition for Police Accountability. Price worked on a number of high profile cases including some early Title IX cases including Alexander vs. Yale and many others.

Contra Costa County looking for social workers

The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department is looking for social workers. The permanent, full-time position starts with a salary of $69,560. Interested applicants must have a valid state driver's license, completed at least 60-semester units of psychological work and at least two years of experience in a social work or casework setting.

BART's annual Christmas toy drive

BART is once again sponsoring its annual toy drive for families in need in Contra Costa County. Interested residents can read more about the BART toy drive here.

Terra Verde speak with Contra Costa County residents

Terra Verde, a San Francisco-based energy company, spoke with Contra Costa County residents on Friday about the several ongoing public health crises including the Phillips 66 refinery which is currently pushing to convert its facilities to biofuel.

Above are some of the most interesting and relevant legal, municipal and health-related updates from the two major East Bay Area counties.