JFCS East Bay celebrates Chanukah with donated meals, Community memorial for Supervisor Chan, CoCo employer hotline

Good morning, it's Thursday, Dec. 2.

Last chance to register for the Alameda County Perspectives

The California Collaborative for Long Term Services and Support, in conjunction with several local agencies, is hosting an event on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For a complete list of speakers, click here. To register, click here.

JFCS East Bay celebrates Chanukah by breaking records

The Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay celebrated Chanukah by breaking a record for delivering Kosher meals. According to the nonprofit, they helped deliver 248 kosher meals to 160 homes in both Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

CALeVIP launch day in Alameda County

The Alameda County Incentive Project offered up to $6,000 for Level 2 connectors and up to $80,000 per active connector on DC fast chargers. Interested residents can apply here.

Community memorial in honor of Supervisor Wilma Chan

The city of Oakland is hosting a memorial event in honor of late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. The event is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Interested parties can join the event virtually. For additional details, click here. Supervisor Chan was killed in a hit-and-run accident in November.

Free employer hotline

The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County has a free HR hotline for all Contra Costa County employers. The hotline is designed to help employers with COVID-19 safety plans, proper hiring processes, wage laws and much more.



Above are some of the most interesting and relevant municipal, legal and health-related updates in the two major East Bay Area counties.

