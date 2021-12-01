ALCO Water District offers free vaccinations, CoCo Public Works hiring

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Alameda County Water District offers free vaccinations and booster shots

The Alameda County Water District is offering FREE Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at the district's headquarters. The event in made possible by a partnership with Alameda County Health Care Services Agency and Hallers Pharmacy. To sign up, click here.

Nearly 50k Alameda County kids have been vaccinated

After roughly three weeks, there are more than 47,000 kids who are vaccinated in Alameda County. The Alameda County Office of Education, in conjunction with the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, helped support initial vaccinations for children ages 5-11 following Gov. Newsom's mandate.

Alameda County Community Food Bank commemorates Giving Tuesday with double donations

The Alameda County Community Food Bank, in conjunction with Kaiser Permanente, commemorated Giving Tuesday with doubled-up donations. The goal of the partnership is to alleviate hunger within the county and provide 500,000 meals for food-insecure residents. While they are no longer doubling donations, the community food bank is still accepting donations.

Contra Costa County Public Works Department looking for Network Manager

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department is extending the deadline for Network Manager applications until Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Interested applicants can apply here.

Contra Costa County Office of Education is hiring!

The Contra Costa County Office of Education is hiring for a number of open positions including substitute teachers, accounting specialists, communication specialists and many more.

Above are some of the most relevant and interesting municipal, legal and health-related updates in the two major East Bay Area counties.