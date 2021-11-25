ALCO BOS approves plan to end abusive practices at youth detentions, ALCO looking for public defenders, Free vax in CoCo

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved plan to end abusive practices at youth detention centers

The Alameda County's Board of Supervisors recently approved the plan provided by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC) Subcommittee to end abusive practices in youth detention centers. A number of cities throughout the U.S. have successfully eliminated fees or penalties for nonviolent juvenile offenders in an attempt to limit recidivism.

Alameda County Health Officer discusses county COVID response and lifting indoor mask mandate

Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss went on the podcast "Cliffs and Fences" to discuss the county's response to COVID and the metrics needed to fully lift the indoor mask mandate. To listen to the podcast, click here. Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Alameda County looking for Public Defenders

Alameda County is accepting applications for Associate Deputy Public Defenders. The entry-level attorney position starts with a salary of $104,540. Interested parties can apply here. The county is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Contra Costa County finishes Redistricting Process

Contra Costa County has finished its Redistricting Process and adopted new Supervisorial Districts. The fifth and final public hearing, which took place Tuesday night, can be streamed here. To see the news release that accompanied the final districts, click here. For additional information, click here.

Nothing is free in this life except vaccinations

Contra Costa County Health Services is offering free vaccinations for anyone ages 5 and up at the Oakley Recreation Center. No appointment is required. Health insurance is encouraged but not required.

Above are some of the most interesting and relevant municipal, legal and health-related updates in the two major East Bay counties.