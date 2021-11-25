ALCO BOS approves plan to end abusive practices at youth detentions, ALCO looking for public defenders, Free vax in CoCo

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lh4qy_0d6hLB4e00
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved plan to end abusive practices at youth detention centers

The Alameda County's Board of Supervisors recently approved the plan provided by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC) Subcommittee to end abusive practices in youth detention centers. A number of cities throughout the U.S. have successfully eliminated fees or penalties for nonviolent juvenile offenders in an attempt to limit recidivism.

Alameda County Health Officer discusses county COVID response and lifting indoor mask mandate

Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss went on the podcast "Cliffs and Fences" to discuss the county's response to COVID and the metrics needed to fully lift the indoor mask mandate. To listen to the podcast, click here. Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Alameda County looking for Public Defenders

Alameda County is accepting applications for Associate Deputy Public Defenders. The entry-level attorney position starts with a salary of $104,540. Interested parties can apply here. The county is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Contra Costa County finishes Redistricting Process

Contra Costa County has finished its Redistricting Process and adopted new Supervisorial Districts. The fifth and final public hearing, which took place Tuesday night, can be streamed here. To see the news release that accompanied the final districts, click here. For additional information, click here.

Nothing is free in this life except vaccinations

Contra Costa County Health Services is offering free vaccinations for anyone ages 5 and up at the Oakley Recreation Center. No appointment is required. Health insurance is encouraged but not required.

Above are some of the most interesting and relevant municipal, legal and health-related updates in the two major East Bay counties.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
vaccinationspublic defenderredistricting

Comments / 0

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
2760 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Alameda County, CA

JFCS East Bay celebrates Chanukah with donated meals, Community memorial for Supervisor Chan, CoCo employer hotline

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Dec. 2. Last chance to register for the Alameda County Perspectives. The California Collaborative for Long Term Services and Support, in conjunction with several local agencies, is hosting an event on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For a complete list of speakers, click here. To register, click here.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Water District offers free vaccinations, CoCo Public Works hiring

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Wednesday, Dec. 1. Alameda County Water District offers free vaccinations and booster shots. The Alameda County Water District is offering FREE Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at the district's headquarters. The event in made possible by a partnership with Alameda County Health Care Services Agency and Hallers Pharmacy. To sign up, click here.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Dorsey out as Twitter CEO

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) Jack Dorsey, the infamous founder of the social media platform Twitter, stepped down from the company's leadership role Monday.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO redistricting meeting, CoCo final town hall on childhood vaccinations

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning. It's Tuesday, Nov. 30. Alameda County Health Care Services Agency helps train residents to save lives. The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency has helped train more than 1.5 million people in a variety of trauma responses. Alameda County EMS and local trauma centers offer several classes. To learn more, click here.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO vax for children, Turkey spotted in CoCo, ALCO looking for engineers

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Wednesday, Nov. 24. Alameda County Office of Education supports vaccines for children ages 5-11 In the first two weeks of distribution, more than 39,000 Alameda County kids between the ages 5-11 have already received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Federal probe into BART safety procedure following woman's death

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) Federal officials investigating the mid-September fatality of a 41-year-old woman at the Powell Street station are honing in on BART safety procedures to uncover how and why she was dragged down the platform to her death as her dog remained in the car.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

ALCO renters protections zoom call, Oakland job fair, Fifth CoCo redistricting meeting

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 23. Youth UpRising, an East Oakland-based youth outreach program, is sponsoring a Job Fair Expo at the Oakland Coliseum on Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Roughly a dozen Fortune 500 and mutli-national corporations will be featured during the expo including Amazon, Southwest, Pepsi, Caltrans and many more. The entrance to the job fair will be on the south side of the Coliseum by the Bart entrance.

Read full story
California State

ALCO decision to eliminate juvenile justice fees backed up by CA policy lab, CoCo Office of Education filling vacancies

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 22. Research supports Alameda County's decision to eliminate juvenile justice fees. A recent study by the California Policy Lab concluded that eliminating fees from the juvenile justice system drastically reduced the likelihood and amount of financial stress against families. This comes after Alameda County eliminated juvenile justice fees in 2016.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Kaiser mental health staff, nurses sympathy strike following last-minute deal earlier this week

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) Kaiser nurses and mental health staff initiated a sympathy strike Thursday, standing with engineers in their company who have been striking for more than a month, shortly after a tentative deal was reached with the healthcare giant early this week.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO celebrates Native American Heritage Month, CoCo EMS and fire responder training

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 19. Here is your East Bay Update. Alameda County celebrates Native American Heritage Month. Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson noted the county's support of Native American Heritage Month on Twitter Thursday. Carson recognized the prolific sacrifice and subjugation of First Peoples throughout the nation.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Warriors fans help raise $22k, CVS Health looking for registered nurses in Alameda County

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 18. Here is your East Bay Updates. Warriors fans help raise more than $22k and provide more than 45k meals. Golden State Warriors fans, in conjunction with the Alameda County Community Food Bank, helped raise $22,595 and more than 45,000 meals last week across Alameda County. Interested parties can still donate at this link.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCOTC looking for engineers, CoCo Townhall on vaccinations for children

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Wednesday, Nov. 17. Here is your East Bay Update. Alameda County Health Care Services Agency sponsors Cultural Toolbox. The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency is sponsoring a Cultural Toolbox workshop with a reflection on Indigenous deep healing practices this Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be led by Anton Treuer. To register for the event, click here.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Kaiser and pharmacists reach deal, narrowly avoiding strike

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) An eleventh-hour deal made overnight Monday circumvented a strike by Kaiser Permanente pharmacists in Northern California, according to a statement from the company.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Breaking ground on 125 affordable housing units, CoCo's fifth redistricting workshop

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 16. Here is your East Bay Update. Breaking ground on 125 affordable housing units in Hayward. Alameda County — in partnership with Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday, the city of Hayward and Adobe Services — broke ground on 125 permanent affordable housing units on Monday.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Board of Education meeting Tuesday, CoCo Office of Education looking to fill several vacancies

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) The Alameda County Board of Education to meet Tuesday. The Alameda County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss redistricting. Residents can review the draft of the maps and provide feedback here. Additionally, interested parties can view the agenda and submit comments here. All three redistricting proposals put forward seven districts in total with varied options for districts one through six.

Read full story
California State

A violent history: California's fashion industry

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) There is something enigmatic about fashion trends. People often garner hefty consulting fees claiming to understand one trend or another, but rarely is this more than conjecture. What drives a clothing trend in an era that has welcomed revivals from bell bottoms to acid-washed jeans? It's unclear if anyone knows for sure.

Read full story
Fremont, CA

Fremont Fire looking for student volunteers, MDUSD promotes Townhall for childhood vaccinations

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 12. Oakland Rising needs volunteers for canvassing event!. Oakland Rising, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter turnout, needs additional volunteers for a canvassing event in unincorporated Alameda County Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Training, necessary materials and PPE will be provided. To sign up for the event, click here.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Virtual support group for CoCo parents, Celebrate Diwali in Alameda County

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 11. Contra Costa County's virtual support group for Raindbow parents, guardians and caregivers. The Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County is putting on a virtual support group for parents, guardians and caregivers that meets every second Thursday of the month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy