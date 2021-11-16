Breaking ground on 125 affordable housing units, CoCo's fifth redistricting workshop

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Breaking ground on 125 affordable housing units in Hayward

Alameda County — in partnership with Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday, the city of Hayward and Adobe Services — broke ground on 125 permanent affordable housing units on Monday.

Want a job in Alameda County transportation? Look no further

The Alameda County Transportation Commission is looking to fill a Senior Transportation Engineer position. According to the post, the full-time position requires at least five years of experience in civil/traffic/transportation engineering and starts at $100,000 a year. Additionally, applicants should have a valid Professional Civil Engineer or Transportation Engineer certificate. The position does come with health benefits including dental, vision and life insurance as well as long-term and short-term disability insurance. For a complete list of requirements, compensation and benefits, click here.

Large item drop for Oakland residents

Oakland residents can now schedule a free large item drop-off appointment with Alameda County's Waste Management division (WMAC). Apartment tenants can schedule curbside bulky pickup service directly with WMAC. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Contra Costa County's fifth redistricting workshop

Contra Costa County will host its fifth and final Redistricting Public Hearing on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The final draft of the district map will be considered. To review and comment on this Final Map go to cocoredistricting.org

Contra Costa County Office of Education honors Wahunsenacawh

Contra Costa County honored Wahunsenacawh, Powhatan as part of National Indigenous Heritage Month. The incredibly powerful chief, whose authority extended to roughly 30 tribes, was the father of Pocahontas.

