ALCO Board of Education meeting Tuesday, CoCo Office of Education looking to fill several vacancies

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 15

The Alameda County Board of Education to meet Tuesday

The Alameda County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss redistricting. Residents can review the draft of the maps and provide feedback here. Additionally, interested parties can view the agenda and submit comments here. All three redistricting proposals put forward seven districts in total with varied options for districts one through six.

Parents with questions about vaccinations for kids? Alameda County has you covered

Alameda County parents with questions about vaccinations for children can rest easy as the county is sponsoring a Q & A on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The event, which will feature Dr. Petra Landman and Dr. Stephanie Chiang from Sutter Health, will be hosted by the Alameda County Office of Education and the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. The event can be live-streamed here.

Contra Costa Office of Education is hiring

The Contra Costa Office of Education is looking to fill a number of positions this week. The office is looking to fill 37 positions in total ranging from a Youth Services Liason to a Substitute Teacher and many more. For a complete list of the positions CCOE is looking to fill, click here.

Contra Costa Health Services supports United Against Hate Week

Contra Costa Health Services denounces and condemns any hateful acts or expressions of hate within the community. They are asking residents to stand with county officials this week (Nov. 14-20) to denounce hate by downloading the image below and posting it to social media.

Above are some of the most relevant and interesting municipal, legal and health-related updates from the two major East Bay counties.