ALCO Board of Education meeting Tuesday, CoCo Office of Education looking to fill several vacancies

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhh62_0cxOTcEf00
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 15

The Alameda County Board of Education to meet Tuesday

The Alameda County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss redistricting. Residents can review the draft of the maps and provide feedback here. Additionally, interested parties can view the agenda and submit comments here. All three redistricting proposals put forward seven districts in total with varied options for districts one through six.

Parents with questions about vaccinations for kids? Alameda County has you covered

Alameda County parents with questions about vaccinations for children can rest easy as the county is sponsoring a Q & A on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The event, which will feature Dr. Petra Landman and Dr. Stephanie Chiang from Sutter Health, will be hosted by the Alameda County Office of Education and the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. The event can be live-streamed here.

Contra Costa Office of Education is hiring

The Contra Costa Office of Education is looking to fill a number of positions this week. The office is looking to fill 37 positions in total ranging from a Youth Services Liason to a Substitute Teacher and many more. For a complete list of the positions CCOE is looking to fill, click here.

Contra Costa Health Services supports United Against Hate Week

Contra Costa Health Services denounces and condemns any hateful acts or expressions of hate within the community. They are asking residents to stand with county officials this week (Nov. 14-20) to denounce hate by downloading the image below and posting it to social media.

Above are some of the most relevant and interesting municipal, legal and health-related updates from the two major East Bay counties.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
2735 followers

More from Built in the Bay

San Jose, CA

Kaiser mental health staff, nurses sympathy strike following last-minute deal earlier this week

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) Kaiser nurses and mental health staff initiated a sympathy strike Thursday, standing with engineers in their company who have been striking for more than a month, shortly after a tentative deal was reached with the healthcare giant early this week.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO celebrates Native American Heritage Month, CoCo EMS and fire responder training

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 19. Here is your East Bay Update. Alameda County celebrates Native American Heritage Month. Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson noted the county's support of Native American Heritage Month on Twitter Thursday. Carson recognized the prolific sacrifice and subjugation of First Peoples throughout the nation.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Warriors fans help raise $22k, CVS Health looking for registered nurses in Alameda County

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 18. Here is your East Bay Updates. Warriors fans help raise more than $22k and provide more than 45k meals. Golden State Warriors fans, in conjunction with the Alameda County Community Food Bank, helped raise $22,595 and more than 45,000 meals last week across Alameda County. Interested parties can still donate at this link.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCOTC looking for engineers, CoCo Townhall on vaccinations for children

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Wednesday, Nov. 17. Here is your East Bay Update. Alameda County Health Care Services Agency sponsors Cultural Toolbox. The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency is sponsoring a Cultural Toolbox workshop with a reflection on Indigenous deep healing practices this Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be led by Anton Treuer. To register for the event, click here.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Kaiser and pharmacists reach deal, narrowly avoiding strike

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) An eleventh-hour deal made overnight Monday circumvented a strike by Kaiser Permanente pharmacists in Northern California, according to a statement from the company.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Breaking ground on 125 affordable housing units, CoCo's fifth redistricting workshop

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 16. Here is your East Bay Update. Breaking ground on 125 affordable housing units in Hayward. Alameda County — in partnership with Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday, the city of Hayward and Adobe Services — broke ground on 125 permanent affordable housing units on Monday.

Read full story
California State

A violent history: California's fashion industry

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) There is something enigmatic about fashion trends. People often garner hefty consulting fees claiming to understand one trend or another, but rarely is this more than conjecture. What drives a clothing trend in an era that has welcomed revivals from bell bottoms to acid-washed jeans? It's unclear if anyone knows for sure.

Read full story
Fremont, CA

Fremont Fire looking for student volunteers, MDUSD promotes Townhall for childhood vaccinations

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 12. Oakland Rising needs volunteers for canvassing event!. Oakland Rising, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter turnout, needs additional volunteers for a canvassing event in unincorporated Alameda County Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Training, necessary materials and PPE will be provided. To sign up for the event, click here.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Virtual support group for CoCo parents, Celebrate Diwali in Alameda County

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 11. Contra Costa County's virtual support group for Raindbow parents, guardians and caregivers. The Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County is putting on a virtual support group for parents, guardians and caregivers that meets every second Thursday of the month.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Rental assistance for ALCO residents, CoCo Townhall on vaccinations for children

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Wednesday, Nov. 10. Need rental assistance? Try the Alameda County Housing and Community Development. Local residents that need help with rent can apply for assistance in Alameda County by calling 211 or clicking here. The steps listed below will detail the easiest way for residents to apply and receive rental assistance.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Silver Alert for Alameda County resident, New CoCo issue of Dateline

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced a settlement with Kanye West's apparel company Yeezy on Monday. The settlement alleges that the company failed to ship items to customers in a timely manner and thus, engaged in unlawful business practices. Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Registrar is hiring, Nominate someone for CoCo Humanitarian of the Year

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 8. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is hiring county clerk-GIS technicians in Oakland. According to the post, the temporary position would come with an hourly pay of $28.15. The position would involve assisting the Mapping Services Division and occasionally helping the Election Services division, among some other duties.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

CoCo looking for librarians, ALCO supes discuss redistricting

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 5. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will discuss redistricting during tonight's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. In total, there are three maps under review. Interested members of the public can submit comments and feedback here and can review the meeting schedule here.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The West Coast's forgotten Thanksgiving Day parade

The kick-off to the holiday season is often marked by changing retail decorations and frigid weather, but regardless of where you are or where you shop, most Americans are familiar with some facet of the holiday parade. Most people think of the Macy's Day Parade and rightfully so. It's been a time-honored tradition for New Yorkers for decades.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO supports vaccine mandate for children, Judge Trina Thompson nominated to US court

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 4. Alameda County Office of Education supports vaccination mandates for children. The Alameda County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools L. K. Monroe issued a statement of support for the FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The full statement is available here. The office of education, in conjunction with the Alameda County Public Health Department, has sponsored three ways to get the vaccine: 1) primary care providers 2) community clinics 3) county/state clinics.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County in need of ambulances, CalPERS Alameda County is hiring

Good morning, it's Monday, November 1. Below are the most relevant and interesting updates from the municipal, legal and health departments of the two major East Bay counties. Alameda County fire wishing you a not so spooky Halloween.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

Masks off in ALCO and CoCo, Nov. 1; CoCo redistricting workshop

Good morning, it's Friday, Oct. 29. Alameda County will ease mask requirements in some indoor settings, with proof of vaccination starting Nov. 1. The easement of indoor mask requirements in Alameda County, starting 11/1, does not apply to school settings. The kindergarten through grade 12 mask mandate remains in full effect. According to the mandate, mask requirements will ease in certain indoor settings at the start of next month, and participating business have to verify vaccination status in one of three ways: a hard copy of your vaccination card, a photo copy of the card or a digital record.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How Halloween became an adult's holiday

(Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Halloween occupies a unique place in American holiday culture. Its name is less controversial than Christmas or Thanksgiving, nor does it hold the same familial connotations. It isn't as coated with colorful displays of patriotism as the Fourth of July and it isn't imbued with the same expectations as New Year's Eve.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy