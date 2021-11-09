Silver Alert for Alameda County resident, New CoCo issue of Dateline

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 9.

No fake Yeezy's here. Pay up!

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced a settlement with Kanye West's apparel company Yeezy on Monday. The settlement alleges that the company failed to ship items to customers in a timely manner and thus, engaged in unlawful business practices. Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000.

California Highway Patrol: Silver Alert for Alameda County resident

The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for a 90-year-old Alameda County resident Monday. According to the statement, Melvin Jacobson was last seen at Greenwood Rd. and Black Ave. in Pleasanton. If seen, call Pleaston Police.

Contra Costa County Office of Education publishes Nov. '21 issue of DATELINE

The Contra Costa County Office of Education released its free newsletter on Monday, Nov. 8. The monthly newsletter has recently dealt with parent and student adjustment to in-person learning, strategies for a successful school year and county updates regarding education. This month's publication previews the county job fair on Saturday, Nov. 6 as well as the full release of the county's 2020-21 Annual Report to the community. Additional updates from DATELINE include social and emotional learning opportunities, a learning series on health in county schools, a list of upcoming townhalls on vaccinations for children and much more. For the complete Nov. 2021 issue of DATELINE, click here.

Contra Costa County welcomes new Prehospital Care Coordinator

Landee Linn will join the Contra Costa County Emergency Medical Services staff as a Prehospital Care Coordinator. Prior to joining Contra Costa County, Linn worked as an EMS coordinator for Yolo County EMS and as a paramedic supervisor.

Above are some of the most relevant and interesting municipal, legal and health-related updates from the two major East Bay Area counties.