Silver Alert for Alameda County resident, New CoCo issue of Dateline

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSK4J_0crCiBzd00
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 9.

No fake Yeezy's here. Pay up!

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced a settlement with Kanye West's apparel company Yeezy on Monday. The settlement alleges that the company failed to ship items to customers in a timely manner and thus, engaged in unlawful business practices. Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000.

California Highway Patrol: Silver Alert for Alameda County resident

The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for a 90-year-old Alameda County resident Monday. According to the statement, Melvin Jacobson was last seen at Greenwood Rd. and Black Ave. in Pleasanton. If seen, call Pleaston Police.

Contra Costa County Office of Education publishes Nov. '21 issue of DATELINE

The Contra Costa County Office of Education released its free newsletter on Monday, Nov. 8. The monthly newsletter has recently dealt with parent and student adjustment to in-person learning, strategies for a successful school year and county updates regarding education. This month's publication previews the county job fair on Saturday, Nov. 6 as well as the full release of the county's 2020-21 Annual Report to the community. Additional updates from DATELINE include social and emotional learning opportunities, a learning series on health in county schools, a list of upcoming townhalls on vaccinations for children and much more. For the complete Nov. 2021 issue of DATELINE, click here.

Contra Costa County welcomes new Prehospital Care Coordinator

Landee Linn will join the Contra Costa County Emergency Medical Services staff as a Prehospital Care Coordinator. Prior to joining Contra Costa County, Linn worked as an EMS coordinator for Yolo County EMS and as a paramedic supervisor.

Above are some of the most relevant and interesting municipal, legal and health-related updates from the two major East Bay Area counties.

Comments / 0

Alameda County, CA

ALCO Board of Education meeting Tuesday, CoCo Office of Education looking to fill several vacancies

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) The Alameda County Board of Education to meet Tuesday. The Alameda County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss redistricting. Residents can review the draft of the maps and provide feedback here. Additionally, interested parties can view the agenda and submit comments here. All three redistricting proposals put forward seven districts in total with varied options for districts one through six.

California State

A violent history: California's fashion industry

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) There is something enigmatic about fashion trends. People often garner hefty consulting fees claiming to understand one trend or another, but rarely is this more than conjecture. What drives a clothing trend in an era that has welcomed revivals from bell bottoms to acid-washed jeans? It's unclear if anyone knows for sure.

Fremont, CA

Fremont Fire looking for student volunteers, MDUSD promotes Townhall for childhood vaccinations

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 12. Oakland Rising needs volunteers for canvassing event!. Oakland Rising, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter turnout, needs additional volunteers for a canvassing event in unincorporated Alameda County Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Training, necessary materials and PPE will be provided. To sign up for the event, click here.

Alameda County, CA

Virtual support group for CoCo parents, Celebrate Diwali in Alameda County

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 11. Contra Costa County's virtual support group for Raindbow parents, guardians and caregivers. The Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County is putting on a virtual support group for parents, guardians and caregivers that meets every second Thursday of the month.

Contra Costa County, CA

Rental assistance for ALCO residents, CoCo Townhall on vaccinations for children

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Wednesday, Nov. 10. Need rental assistance? Try the Alameda County Housing and Community Development. Local residents that need help with rent can apply for assistance in Alameda County by calling 211 or clicking here. The steps listed below will detail the easiest way for residents to apply and receive rental assistance.

1 comments
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Registrar is hiring, Nominate someone for CoCo Humanitarian of the Year

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 8. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is hiring county clerk-GIS technicians in Oakland. According to the post, the temporary position would come with an hourly pay of $28.15. The position would involve assisting the Mapping Services Division and occasionally helping the Election Services division, among some other duties.

Alameda County, CA

CoCo looking for librarians, ALCO supes discuss redistricting

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 5. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will discuss redistricting during tonight's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. In total, there are three maps under review. Interested members of the public can submit comments and feedback here and can review the meeting schedule here.

San Francisco, CA

The West Coast's forgotten Thanksgiving Day parade

The kick-off to the holiday season is often marked by changing retail decorations and frigid weather, but regardless of where you are or where you shop, most Americans are familiar with some facet of the holiday parade. Most people think of the Macy's Day Parade and rightfully so. It's been a time-honored tradition for New Yorkers for decades.

Alameda County, CA

ALCO supports vaccine mandate for children, Judge Trina Thompson nominated to US court

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 4. Alameda County Office of Education supports vaccination mandates for children. The Alameda County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools L. K. Monroe issued a statement of support for the FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The full statement is available here. The office of education, in conjunction with the Alameda County Public Health Department, has sponsored three ways to get the vaccine: 1) primary care providers 2) community clinics 3) county/state clinics.

1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County in need of ambulances, CalPERS Alameda County is hiring

Good morning, it's Monday, November 1. Below are the most relevant and interesting updates from the municipal, legal and health departments of the two major East Bay counties. Alameda County fire wishing you a not so spooky Halloween.

Alameda County, CA

Masks off in ALCO and CoCo, Nov. 1; CoCo redistricting workshop

Good morning, it's Friday, Oct. 29. Alameda County will ease mask requirements in some indoor settings, with proof of vaccination starting Nov. 1. The easement of indoor mask requirements in Alameda County, starting 11/1, does not apply to school settings. The kindergarten through grade 12 mask mandate remains in full effect. According to the mandate, mask requirements will ease in certain indoor settings at the start of next month, and participating business have to verify vaccination status in one of three ways: a hard copy of your vaccination card, a photo copy of the card or a digital record.

2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How Halloween became an adult's holiday

(Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Halloween occupies a unique place in American holiday culture. Its name is less controversial than Christmas or Thanksgiving, nor does it hold the same familial connotations. It isn't as coated with colorful displays of patriotism as the Fourth of July and it isn't imbued with the same expectations as New Year's Eve.

3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Congratulating ALCO educators, Highway 4 closures

Good morning, it's Wednesday, Oct. 27. Alameda County is hosting a virtual workshop to help residents save water during this drought on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Charles Dreschler will provide residents with helpful tips for lawn and garden care without wasting water. Registration for the class closes on Friday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

From military to macabre: Fort Point's haunted history

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) With Halloween quickly approaching, ghost stories are back in season. Spooky stories are always good for some family bonding or as leverage over a campfire to secure the last s'more, but there are some stories that strike a more frightening cord, just based on the characters and locations of the story. The more history in a place, the more tumultuous that history, often the scarier the story.

Berkeley, CA

Nothing in life is free! Except testing in Berkeley! Spooky ceremonies available through the 29th!

Good morning, it's Saturday, Oct. 23. Take a longer look at the most recent and relevant updates from the municipal, legal and health departments in the two major east bay counties.

Alameda County, CA

ALCO Fire is hiring, Alameda County gets $6M for youth, CoCo cops carving pumpkins, Con Fire increasing mitigation

Good morning, it's Oct. 22. Take a longer look at some of the most relevant updates to the municipal, legal and health departments of the two major East Bay counties below. (Courtesy of Alameda County)

Comments / 0

