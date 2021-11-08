ALCO Registrar is hiring, Nominate someone for CoCo Humanitarian of the Year

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 8.

Alameda County Registrar of Voters hiring

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is hiring county clerk-GIS technicians in Oakland. According to the post, the temporary position would come with an hourly pay of $28.15. The position would involve assisting the Mapping Services Division and occasionally helping the Election Services division, among some other duties.

Alameda County Board of Education meeting upcoming

The Alameda County Board of Education will host a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Two relevant issues to the public will be discussed Tuesday night including the appointment of an Alameda County Office of Education Personnel Comissioner and redsitrcting adjustments stemming from 2020 census data.

Alameda County Retirement Association hiring!

The Alameda County Retirement Association (ACERA) is looking for an Assistant Chief Executive Officer. Interested applicants must have a Bachelor's degree in public or business administration and three years of full-time experience in a business administration setting.

Stream Contra Costa County's Town Hall on vaccinations for children

If you missed the Contra Costa County Office of Education's Town Hall on vaccination for children ages 5-11, you can stream it here.

Nominate a student or adult for Contra Costa County's Humanitarian of the Year

Contra Costa County will recognize two nominees of Jan. 18, 2022, to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Applicable nominees should demonstrate leadership, commitment to the community and personal integrity.

Above are the most relevant and interesting municipal, legal and education-based updates in the two major East Bay counties.