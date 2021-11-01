Alameda County in need of ambulances, CalPERS Alameda County is hiring

(Courtesy of Newsbreak)

Good morning, it's Monday, November 1. Below are the most relevant and interesting updates from the municipal, legal and health departments of the two major East Bay counties.

Alameda County fire wishing you a not so spooky Halloween

The Alameda County Fire Department was wishing residents a happy and safe Halloween this weekend. Both station and engine nine sought to bring some extra cheer to the department by decorating the rear of the engine with carved pumpkins.

Alameda County strapped for ambulances on Halloween

A dispatcher for the Alameda County Fire Department advised that the department was at a level zero for ambulances countywide on Sunday afternoon.

Alameda County is hiring!

Alameda County is hiring! According to a government job-posting forum, the county is looking to fill an Assistant Chief Executive Officer position for the Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association (ACERA). The position was posted on Oct. 19 and interested parties can apply until Nov. 13. The salary is between roughly $149,000 and $238,000. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in public or business administration and have three years of full time experience.

Contra Costa County Office of Education wishing everyone a happy and healthy Halloween

The Contra Costa County Offce of Education (CCCOE) wished all those that celebrate a happy Halloween, and above all else, to be safe while trick or treating.

Contra Costa County Public Works Department congratulates Paul Detjens

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department congratulated Paul Detjens Project Manager of the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District for breaking ground on the Lower Walnut Creek Project on Friday.