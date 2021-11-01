Alameda County in need of ambulances, CalPERS Alameda County is hiring

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiT6K_0ciyjBwt00
(Courtesy of Newsbreak)

Good morning, it's Monday, November 1. Below are the most relevant and interesting updates from the municipal, legal and health departments of the two major East Bay counties.

Alameda County fire wishing you a not so spooky Halloween

The Alameda County Fire Department was wishing residents a happy and safe Halloween this weekend. Both station and engine nine sought to bring some extra cheer to the department by decorating the rear of the engine with carved pumpkins.

Alameda County strapped for ambulances on Halloween

A dispatcher for the Alameda County Fire Department advised that the department was at a level zero for ambulances countywide on Sunday afternoon.

Alameda County is hiring!

Alameda County is hiring! According to a government job-posting forum, the county is looking to fill an Assistant Chief Executive Officer position for the Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association (ACERA). The position was posted on Oct. 19 and interested parties can apply until Nov. 13. The salary is between roughly $149,000 and $238,000. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in public or business administration and have three years of full time experience.

Contra Costa County Office of Education wishing everyone a happy and healthy Halloween

The Contra Costa County Offce of Education (CCCOE) wished all those that celebrate a happy Halloween, and above all else, to be safe while trick or treating.

Contra Costa County Public Works Department congratulates Paul Detjens

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department congratulated Paul Detjens Project Manager of the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District for breaking ground on the Lower Walnut Creek Project on Friday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
2705 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Alameda County, CA

Silver Alert for Alameda County resident, New CoCo issue of Dateline

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced a settlement with Kanye West's apparel company Yeezy on Monday. The settlement alleges that the company failed to ship items to customers in a timely manner and thus, engaged in unlawful business practices. Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Registrar is hiring, Nominate someone for CoCo Humanitarian of the Year

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Monday, Nov. 8. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is hiring county clerk-GIS technicians in Oakland. According to the post, the temporary position would come with an hourly pay of $28.15. The position would involve assisting the Mapping Services Division and occasionally helping the Election Services division, among some other duties.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

CoCo looking for librarians, ALCO supes discuss redistricting

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Friday, Nov. 5. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will discuss redistricting during tonight's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. In total, there are three maps under review. Interested members of the public can submit comments and feedback here and can review the meeting schedule here.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The West Coast's forgotten Thanksgiving Day parade

The kick-off to the holiday season is often marked by changing retail decorations and frigid weather, but regardless of where you are or where you shop, most Americans are familiar with some facet of the holiday parade. Most people think of the Macy's Day Parade and rightfully so. It's been a time-honored tradition for New Yorkers for decades.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO supports vaccine mandate for children, Judge Trina Thompson nominated to US court

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Good morning, it's Thursday, Nov. 4. Alameda County Office of Education supports vaccination mandates for children. The Alameda County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools L. K. Monroe issued a statement of support for the FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The full statement is available here. The office of education, in conjunction with the Alameda County Public Health Department, has sponsored three ways to get the vaccine: 1) primary care providers 2) community clinics 3) county/state clinics.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

Masks off in ALCO and CoCo, Nov. 1; CoCo redistricting workshop

Good morning, it's Friday, Oct. 29. Alameda County will ease mask requirements in some indoor settings, with proof of vaccination starting Nov. 1. The easement of indoor mask requirements in Alameda County, starting 11/1, does not apply to school settings. The kindergarten through grade 12 mask mandate remains in full effect. According to the mandate, mask requirements will ease in certain indoor settings at the start of next month, and participating business have to verify vaccination status in one of three ways: a hard copy of your vaccination card, a photo copy of the card or a digital record.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How Halloween became an adult's holiday

(Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Halloween occupies a unique place in American holiday culture. Its name is less controversial than Christmas or Thanksgiving, nor does it hold the same familial connotations. It isn't as coated with colorful displays of patriotism as the Fourth of July and it isn't imbued with the same expectations as New Year's Eve.

Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Congratulating ALCO educators, Highway 4 closures

Good morning, it's Wednesday, Oct. 27. Alameda County is hosting a virtual workshop to help residents save water during this drought on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Charles Dreschler will provide residents with helpful tips for lawn and garden care without wasting water. Registration for the class closes on Friday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Read full story

From military to macabre: Fort Point's haunted history

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) With Halloween quickly approaching, ghost stories are back in season. Spooky stories are always good for some family bonding or as leverage over a campfire to secure the last s'more, but there are some stories that strike a more frightening cord, just based on the characters and locations of the story. The more history in a place, the more tumultuous that history, often the scarier the story.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Nothing in life is free! Except testing in Berkeley! Spooky ceremonies available through the 29th!

Good morning, it's Saturday, Oct. 23. Take a longer look at the most recent and relevant updates from the municipal, legal and health departments in the two major east bay counties.

Read full story
Alameda County, CA

ALCO Fire is hiring, Alameda County gets $6M for youth, CoCo cops carving pumpkins, Con Fire increasing mitigation

Good morning, it's Oct. 22. Take a longer look at some of the most relevant updates to the municipal, legal and health departments of the two major East Bay counties below. (Courtesy of Alameda County)

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo to lift some mask requirements, Con Fire looking to fill vacancy

(Courtesy of Contra Costa County) Good Morning, it's October 20th. Below is a look at some of the most relevant and recent updates to Contra Costa County's municipal, legal and criminal departments.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

From military base to National Landmark, the Presidio reflects the story of America's military and industrial expansion

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America, as an international power, has grown tremendously over the past 200 years. The early frontier era gave way to a more industrialized form of war with the Civil War and Spanish-American war, which in turn transitioned into the modern era of international power with war as an industry in and of itself.

Read full story
Whiskeytown, CA

How an Indigenous girl became Kate Camden, a slave in Whiskeytown

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America's history is inextricably linked to the history of the Indigenous tribes that first made this land their home. In large swathes of the country, this link has been covered up with strip malls, industrial parks and high-rise apartment buildings. There are, however, areas in which that link is stronger despite the violent history between European settlers and First Peoples.

Read full story
18 comments
Richmond, CA

The WWII Memorial honoring women and African-Americans that you may not know about

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Sitting along the Bay in Richmond, California is a memorial to the roughly six million women who kept America's production booming during World War II. As millions of men were called to serve on the Eastern and Western fronts, America's production goals — both in terms of industrial and agricultural production — were much harder to meet.

Read full story
California State

The Old Spanish Trail helped shape Californian and American trade history

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) For a brief period in the 19th century, an arduous winding trail that took merchants from the arid deserts of New Mexico through the rocky plateaus of Colorado, eventually leaving them on the southern California coast, was the most popular trading route in the country.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy