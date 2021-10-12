The Old Spanish Trail helped shape Californian and American trade history

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDiOI_0cP3gzU900
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

For a brief period in the 19th century, an arduous winding trail that took merchants from the arid deserts of New Mexico through the rocky plateaus of Colorado, eventually leaving them on the southern California coast, was the most popular trading route in the country.

The Old Spanish Trail, the name stemmed from John C. Fremont's 1844 report for the U.S. Topographical Corps, is a roughly 700-mile network of various footpaths used extensively by traders from its establishment in 1829 until the mid-1850s. Indigenous people living in the area had already established some of the paths by the time Spanish colonists came to explore the territory of New Spain in the 18th century and Fremont's report highlights that the trail had already been in use for roughly 15 years before he traveled it with guide Kit Carson.

The eastern portion of the Old Spanish Trail, which winds through southwest Colorado and southeast Utah, was initially traveled by Juan Maria de Rivera, a Spanish colonist, in 1765. Other colonists and friars attempted to forge a path from New Mexico to southern California but failed.

Francisco Garces, a missionary in the vice-royalty of New Spain, used a portion of what would become the Old Spanish Trail to get from the southwest village of Mohave up to Monterey on the California coast.

However, the Mexican merchant and trader who officially established the route from New Mexico to Los Angeles was Antonio Armijo.

In 1829, Armijo led 60 mules and 100 men across the rocky arid plateaus in northwest New Mexico and northeast Arizona before cutting back south through the bottom tip of Nevada, eventually settling in the isolated territory of Los Angeles. Armijo used a combination of pathways including Indigenous hunting paths, Jedediah Smith's 1826 and 1827 routes and Rafael Rivera's 1828 route to the San Gabriel Mission along the Mojave River. Armijo documented his route on a report that was published by the Mexican government in June 1830.

Later that year, however, the Armijo route west of the Colorado River was no longer viable because of increased tensions with the native Navajo who were continually pushed out and purged by Spanish and American settlers.

The trading parties along the path were relatively small, often consisting of as few as 20 people and rarely more than 200, and mostly carried hand-woven baskets, blankets and other goods. Since horses and mules were wild and abundant in California at the time, the goods would often be traded for wild horses. Trading parties would usually leave New Mexico in early November and arrive in California in early February. The return party would usually leave California in early April before the snowmelt made the rivers too high to traverse.

A small number of immigrants traveled along the Old Spanish Trail, eventually settling in Alta California. A few of them eventually became politically influential early in the state's history like John A. Rowland, William Wolfskill and Benjamin Davis Wilson.

Much of the Indigenous resistance along the trail stemmed from the insidious slave trade that was bolstered by the original route. Women and children in Paiute tribes were often taken as servants for Mexican rancheros.

Despite the more insidious side of trade on the trail, the network of paths weaving the throughout the southwest served as one of the first trading paths to the isolated territory of California. The trade and culture commonly understood as Californian today would not have been possible without early traders traversing the difficult paths of the Old Spanish Trail. Similarly, much of the culture and many of the goods commonly associated with the southwest would not have been as easily dispersed without the advent of the Old Spanish Trail. The network of pathways that took traders from the high desert to the California coast laid the groundwork for modern American culture and trade.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
2646 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo to lift some mask requirements, Con Fire looking to fill vacancy

(Courtesy of Contra Costa County) Good Morning, it's October 20th. Below is a look at some of the most relevant and recent updates to Contra Costa County's municipal, legal and criminal departments.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

From military base to National Landmark, the Presidio reflects the story of America's military and industrial expansion

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America, as an international power, has grown tremendously over the past 200 years. The early frontier era gave way to a more industrialized form of war with the Civil War and Spanish-American war, which in turn transitioned into the modern era of international power with war as an industry in and of itself.

Read full story
Whiskeytown, CA

How an Indigenous girl became Kate Camden, a slave in Whiskeytown

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America's history is inextricably linked to the history of the Indigenous tribes that first made this land their home. In large swathes of the country, this link has been covered up with strip malls, industrial parks and high-rise apartment buildings. There are, however, areas in which that link is stronger despite the violent history between European settlers and First Peoples.

Read full story
16 comments
Richmond, CA

The WWII Memorial honoring women and African-Americans that you may not know about

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Sitting along the Bay in Richmond, California is a memorial to the roughly six million women who kept America's production booming during World War II. As millions of men were called to serve on the Eastern and Western fronts, America's production goals — both in terms of industrial and agricultural production — were much harder to meet.

Read full story
California State

The Revolutionary era trail that led to California's isolation

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) As revolutionaries on the East Coast began drafting the Declaration of Independence, gathering guerilla forces for war and eventually, sounding the alarm that the British were indeed coming by land a different kind of history was being made on the other side of the country.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's most seaworthy museum tells the story of America's maritime merchant history

(Jamie Squire / Getty Images) Nestled quietly between the retail and restaurants of Fisherman's Warf sits San Francisco's Maritime National Historic Park. The park, which includes a number of cultural centers and landmarks, houses six iconic and historic ships that each represent a phase in America's maritime merchant history.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The disaster that killed hundreds and led to a mutiny at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine

(Hristo Rusev / Getty Images) In July of 1944, as the Allies were poised to win both the Western and Eastern fronts, there was a horrific explosion at a Naval port in San Francisco's East Bay.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The unknown story of the Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz Island

(Courtesy of Doris Purdy) Next Monday, October 11 is a federal holiday. Over recent years, even not so recently, there was been much debate over what to call the holiday. Some say Columbus Day and others say Indigenous People's Day. In this context, it is important to remember and retell one of the many stories of subjugation, distrust and triumph of the Indigenous people in the Bay Area: the Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz Island for more than a year and a half.

Read full story

Devils Postpile has a rich and instructive history

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) Just east of Mammoth Mountain, sitting along the middle fork of San Joaquin River is the Devils Postpile, a stark-looking rock formation that seems like something out of science fiction rather than real life.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A history of the John Muir house

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) John Muir was America's most renowned naturalist and his writings helped push the federal government to protect Yosemite, Sequoia, Grand Canyon and Mt. Rainier as national parks. Muir was also a long-time Bay Area resident and his 17-room late victorian in Martinez is now a nationally protected monument as well.

Read full story
Danville, CA

Danville's Tao House is a piece of American literary history

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) Nestled above the quiet suburb of Danville is a beautiful two-story Monterey Colonial home lined with rich American literary history. The Tao House, which is preserved by the Eugene O'Neil National Historic Site, was built by Eugene O'Neil with the money from winning the 1936 Nobel Prize for literature.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Uber-backed delivery giant GoPuff to open its first store in San Francisco

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) GoPuff, the Uber-backed delivery service, will open its first brick-and-mortar store front in San Francisco. The delivery service will take over a 12,000 square foot space at Geary and Stayan that was formerly a Pier One Imports, according to reports from SF Eater.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Longtime anchor Frank Somerville suspended indefinitely over Gabby Petito coverage disparity

(Courtesy of the San Francisco Chronicle) (SAN FRANCISCO) Longtime KTVU anchor Frank Somerville was suspended indefinitely last week after the news director denied Somerville's request to add commentary of the indigenous women who have gone missing to the coverage of the "Gabby" Petito homicide. A portion of Somerville's requested commentary remained in the script after it was denied, leading to his suspension.

Read full story
63 comments
San Francisco, CA

East Bay restaurants get Michelin recognition for affordable food

(Xavi Torrent / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Numerous East Bay restaurants have been selected as a part of the inaugural Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand 2021 list, which aims to diners with exceptional experiences without breaking their bank.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco artist Optimist showcases years of history with gallery in the Haight

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco's own Optimist Williams grew up taking Muni and decorating his notebooks and pencils cases with the used tickets as a little personal part of the City's history. That habit eventually blossomed into the "Ticket to Ride" gallery Williams has in the Haight's RVCA store.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland's Oaktoberfest is the perfect way to celebrate without breaking the bank

(Maja Hitij / Getty Images) As October approaches, festive Americans meticulously prep for their own Oktoberfest here in the states and no city does a better homage to the German holiday than Oakland. The local Oaktoberfest in the Dimond District features local shops and vendors, obviously tons of beer and great food.

Read full story
1 comments
Albany, CA

Albany Bulb: the dump that became one of the East Bay's most stunning natural wonders

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALBANY, Calif.) An unassuming, narrow parking lot butted up against the staging area for Golden Gate Fields marks the entrance to one of the Bay Area's most unique and beautiful natural landmarks. Well, natural is a bit of an overstatement, but the Albany Bulb is an iconic Bay Area landmark all the same.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Exploratorium's annual family event returns in-person

(Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) The Exploratorium will host its fifth annual Wonder Funday, a family event to support the variety of educational programs at the museum, on Sunday, October 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy