San Francisco, CA

The Revolutionary era trail that led to California's isolation

Built in the Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONN3A_0cOseBqy00
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

As revolutionaries on the East Coast began drafting the Declaration of Independence, gathering guerilla forces for war and eventually, sounding the alarm that the British were indeed coming by land a different kind of history was being made on the other side of the country.

In the southwest, still under Spanish/Mexican rule at the time, a New Spanish military officer, who later became governor of New Mexico, named Juan Bautista De Anza forged the first land path to California from the New Spanish territories. The stark and stunning landscapes of the Juan Bautista De Anza National Historic Trail are colored by a rich historical backdrop of expedition, colonialism and isolation.

The trail itself is a 1,210-mile path from Nogales along the U.S. Mexico border through the Southern California desert, up the coast, ending in San Francisco. It commemorates the two voyages made by Juan Bautista De Anza between 1774 and 1776. It was eventually closed in 1781 following a revolt by the indigenous Yuma tribes of the area. It would remain closed until the 1820s, isolating California from both the rest of the Mexican colonies and potential American settlers.

First Trip

On January 8, 1774, Juan Bautista De Anza left Tubac Presidio, just south of what is now Tuscon, Arizona, with three padres, 20 soldiers, 11 servants, 35 mules, 65 cattle and 140 horses. Initially, the caravan went south to avoid attacks from native Apaches until they reached the Yuma Crossing of the Colorado River.

The caravan followed the river to what is now the southwest corner of Arizona before turning westward to follow a tributary of the Colorado River. That took the caravan into modern-day Mexicali, Mexico before they turned northwest, eventually leading into what is now the Imperial Valley.

Anza and the rest then turned northwest, eventually leading into the valleys of Southern California and the already established Mission San Gabriel Arcangel near what would eventually become Los Angeles. The Pueblo de Los Angeles was established in 1781, after De Anza's trail had been shuddered, by families initially recruited in the Sonora y Sinaloa Province on De Anza's first journey. In all, it took 74 days to establish the first land route into California.

According to Vladimir Guerro's The Anza Trail: The Setting of California, the return trip took Anza just 23 days and he encountered several indigenous Akimel O'odham villages along the Gila River tributary. They were reportedly a peaceful, agricultural-based tribe with extensive irrigation systems throughout the southwest.

Second Trip

On October 22, 1775, De Anza and a colonist group set out from Tuboc, Arizona. They eventually arrived in San Francisco on March 28, 1776. Once there, they established the Presidio of San Francisco and Mission San Francisco de Asis, also called Mission Dolares

During Anza's second trip, in 1775 and 1776, he traveled along the Gila River path into California where he eventually found 240 soldiers, friars and colonists with their families.

The colonists had roughly 700 horses and mules and roughly 400 Texas Longhorn bulls and cows with them, which eventually led to the cattle and horse industry in California. Neither the cattle nor the horses had many natural predators in the undeveloped region so they were feral, and with plenty of grasses and feed, the populations of both cattle and horses ballooned rather quickly, doubling every two years.

Legacy

The Anza trail played a pivotal role in the settlement of Los Angeles in the early 1780s.

A group of settlers under Alfèrez Ramon Laso de la Vega did not use the trail but traveled over the Gulf of California eventually getting to the San Gabriel Mission, according to Hubert Bancroft's History of California.

The second group of settlers led by Fernando Rivera y Moncada, a New Spanish officer, took the Anza trail through the desert and arrived at the Colorado River in June 1781. Rivera sent his party ahead while he stayed behind to tend to the livestock. His party would never make it. Rivera and other settlers were killed during the Yuma Revolt in 1781.

In mid-July 1781 the indigenous Yuma (Quechan) destroyed both the pueblo and the church in Bicuner and Purisima Concepcion, following a dispute with the New Spanish government. In total, they killed over 103 soldiers, colonists, and Friars capturing roughly 80 women and children. Fernando Rivera y Moncada and former governor of California Father Francisco Garces, founder of the missions, were among the casualties.

In four punitive expeditions in 1782 and 1783 the Spanish managed to gather their dead but failed to reopen the Anza trail. The trail remained closed for nearly 40 years until the 1820s, making travelers take a 40 to 60-day voyage on the sea to get to isolated California. The closure of the Anza trail made California, according to historian David Weber, essentially an "island." The isolation in part led to the development of a distinct Californian culture which served as a blend of Mexican and ranchero culture at the time.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Built in the Bay provides a wide array of local content from reporters who are from and live in the Bay Area. The content ranges from lifestyle features about local restaurants or entrepreneurs to in-depth political coverage. Weekly sports coverage mixes analysis with historical review to offer readers a unique perspective on Bay Area sports.

San Francisco, CA
2652 followers

More from Built in the Bay

Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo to lift some mask requirements, Con Fire looking to fill vacancy

(Courtesy of Contra Costa County) Good Morning, it's October 20th. Below is a look at some of the most relevant and recent updates to Contra Costa County's municipal, legal and criminal departments.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

From military base to National Landmark, the Presidio reflects the story of America's military and industrial expansion

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America, as an international power, has grown tremendously over the past 200 years. The early frontier era gave way to a more industrialized form of war with the Civil War and Spanish-American war, which in turn transitioned into the modern era of international power with war as an industry in and of itself.

Read full story
Whiskeytown, CA

How an Indigenous girl became Kate Camden, a slave in Whiskeytown

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) America's history is inextricably linked to the history of the Indigenous tribes that first made this land their home. In large swathes of the country, this link has been covered up with strip malls, industrial parks and high-rise apartment buildings. There are, however, areas in which that link is stronger despite the violent history between European settlers and First Peoples.

Read full story
17 comments
Richmond, CA

The WWII Memorial honoring women and African-Americans that you may not know about

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Sitting along the Bay in Richmond, California is a memorial to the roughly six million women who kept America's production booming during World War II. As millions of men were called to serve on the Eastern and Western fronts, America's production goals — both in terms of industrial and agricultural production — were much harder to meet.

Read full story
California State

The Old Spanish Trail helped shape Californian and American trade history

(Mario Tama / Getty Images) For a brief period in the 19th century, an arduous winding trail that took merchants from the arid deserts of New Mexico through the rocky plateaus of Colorado, eventually leaving them on the southern California coast, was the most popular trading route in the country.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's most seaworthy museum tells the story of America's maritime merchant history

(Jamie Squire / Getty Images) Nestled quietly between the retail and restaurants of Fisherman's Warf sits San Francisco's Maritime National Historic Park. The park, which includes a number of cultural centers and landmarks, houses six iconic and historic ships that each represent a phase in America's maritime merchant history.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The disaster that killed hundreds and led to a mutiny at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine

(Hristo Rusev / Getty Images) In July of 1944, as the Allies were poised to win both the Western and Eastern fronts, there was a horrific explosion at a Naval port in San Francisco's East Bay.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The unknown story of the Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz Island

(Courtesy of Doris Purdy) Next Monday, October 11 is a federal holiday. Over recent years, even not so recently, there was been much debate over what to call the holiday. Some say Columbus Day and others say Indigenous People's Day. In this context, it is important to remember and retell one of the many stories of subjugation, distrust and triumph of the Indigenous people in the Bay Area: the Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz Island for more than a year and a half.

Read full story

Devils Postpile has a rich and instructive history

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) Just east of Mammoth Mountain, sitting along the middle fork of San Joaquin River is the Devils Postpile, a stark-looking rock formation that seems like something out of science fiction rather than real life.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A history of the John Muir house

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) John Muir was America's most renowned naturalist and his writings helped push the federal government to protect Yosemite, Sequoia, Grand Canyon and Mt. Rainier as national parks. Muir was also a long-time Bay Area resident and his 17-room late victorian in Martinez is now a nationally protected monument as well.

Read full story
Danville, CA

Danville's Tao House is a piece of American literary history

(Courtesy of National Parks Service) Nestled above the quiet suburb of Danville is a beautiful two-story Monterey Colonial home lined with rich American literary history. The Tao House, which is preserved by the Eugene O'Neil National Historic Site, was built by Eugene O'Neil with the money from winning the 1936 Nobel Prize for literature.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Uber-backed delivery giant GoPuff to open its first store in San Francisco

(Leon Neal / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) GoPuff, the Uber-backed delivery service, will open its first brick-and-mortar store front in San Francisco. The delivery service will take over a 12,000 square foot space at Geary and Stayan that was formerly a Pier One Imports, according to reports from SF Eater.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Longtime anchor Frank Somerville suspended indefinitely over Gabby Petito coverage disparity

(Courtesy of the San Francisco Chronicle) (SAN FRANCISCO) Longtime KTVU anchor Frank Somerville was suspended indefinitely last week after the news director denied Somerville's request to add commentary of the indigenous women who have gone missing to the coverage of the "Gabby" Petito homicide. A portion of Somerville's requested commentary remained in the script after it was denied, leading to his suspension.

Read full story
63 comments
San Francisco, CA

East Bay restaurants get Michelin recognition for affordable food

(Xavi Torrent / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) Numerous East Bay restaurants have been selected as a part of the inaugural Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand 2021 list, which aims to diners with exceptional experiences without breaking their bank.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco artist Optimist showcases years of history with gallery in the Haight

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco's own Optimist Williams grew up taking Muni and decorating his notebooks and pencils cases with the used tickets as a little personal part of the City's history. That habit eventually blossomed into the "Ticket to Ride" gallery Williams has in the Haight's RVCA store.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland's Oaktoberfest is the perfect way to celebrate without breaking the bank

(Maja Hitij / Getty Images) As October approaches, festive Americans meticulously prep for their own Oktoberfest here in the states and no city does a better homage to the German holiday than Oakland. The local Oaktoberfest in the Dimond District features local shops and vendors, obviously tons of beer and great food.

Read full story
1 comments
Albany, CA

Albany Bulb: the dump that became one of the East Bay's most stunning natural wonders

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALBANY, Calif.) An unassuming, narrow parking lot butted up against the staging area for Golden Gate Fields marks the entrance to one of the Bay Area's most unique and beautiful natural landmarks. Well, natural is a bit of an overstatement, but the Albany Bulb is an iconic Bay Area landmark all the same.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Exploratorium's annual family event returns in-person

(Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) The Exploratorium will host its fifth annual Wonder Funday, a family event to support the variety of educational programs at the museum, on Sunday, October 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy