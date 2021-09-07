Walnut Creek, CA

Unpaid bill leads to gunfire in Walnut Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzw4z_0botCf5m00
(Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images)

(WALNUT CREEK, Calif.) An unpaid dinner check at a Walnut Creek restaurant Sunday night eventually led to gunfire in the sleepy suburb's downtown.

Authorities were still looking for the suspect and had not made any arrests as of Tuesday morning.

According to the city spokesperson, Betsy Burkhart, the gunfire came after a couple left Modern China Cafe in the 1500 block of N. Main Street without paying their bill. The owner chased down the couple and confronted them, according to Burkhart.

At that point, the man eventually paid the bill and got into the passenger side of a black Kia.

As the car drove away, the man fired at least three times into the air.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police have not made a statement about the shooting and have yet to release any description of the couple.

"We want people to be assured that when they come to Walnut Creek, it is a safe place. So we take this extremely seriously," Mayor Kevin Wilk told KTVU.

This comes nearly two months after a fatal Walnut Creek shooting outside the Spoontonic nightclub just off of N. Main Street.

In that instance, a fight between two groups attending the club spilled over into the parking lot, eventually leading to the fatal shooting.

Later that month, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced it would not file charges against the Brentwood man who was suspected of firing the weapon, citing "insufficient evidence."

