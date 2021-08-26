Millennium tower repair work paused due to continued sinking

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

(SAN FRANCISCO) The Millennium Tower's $100 million construction repair project, aimed at stopping the luxury apartment building from sinking and leaning, is on hold while engineers determine why sunk an extra inch during the current construction.

In a statement published in part by the San Francisco Chronicle, a spokesperson for the Millennium’s home owner association said that recent monitoring of the building "indicated an increased rate of settlement associated with pile installation."

A portion of the repair work involved driving 52 new steel-and-concrete piles to the bedrock layer roughly 250 feet down.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have placed a two- to four-week moratorium on pile installation while we try to understand better the mechanisms associated with the increased settlement rate and available means of mitigating this,” said Doug Elmets, spokesman for the building, in the Chronicle.

According to NBC Bay Area, the piles would then be anchored into a bedrock-supported foundation shelf that would be attached to the old sinking ones. The old shelf was made of a 10 foot thick concrete mat supported with 950 piles that are crucially not attached to the bedrock.

The latest information from the Millennium Tower Association indicated that 39 of the planned 52 pile fix had been installed. The association reportedly told residents that pile installation on Mission Street was halted out of an "abundance of caution."

“There has been no material harm to the building,” the association assured residents, “and it remains fully safe.”

David Williams, an Oakland-based engineer spoke to NBC Bay Area about the tower and called the trend "disturbing."

“It’s very risky playing around with something that’s as complex as this structure’s foundation and not understanding what’s happening," he said.

