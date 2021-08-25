Triple shooting in East CoCo leaves one dead, two injured

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(BRENTWOOD, Calif.) One person was killed and two others were injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an unincorporated home in Brentwood.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of gunfire at home in the 10200 block of Brentwood Boulevard, roughly a mile east of Sellers Avenue, around 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival deputies found two people in the front of the house suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were told there was a third person suffering from gunshot wounds elsewhere on the property, according to a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Police found the third person who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital.

Initially, Brentwood police responded to the call as well but differed to the sheriff's office. Contra Costa County Sheriff investigators and crime lab technicians were on scene Tuesday evening. East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) initially responded to the scene as well.

Authorities have no released additional information about possible suspects, potential motives, associated vehicles or the victims' identities as of Wednesday morning.

According to East County Today, one of the victims was hit in the leg and the other was hit in the arm. That publication also indicates the initial police call came from a female who explained to authorities that her brothers had been shot.

This all comes roughly two and a half months after a 21-year-old was shot during a firefight in a Brentwood shopping center.

On June 11, at 5:31 p.m. officers responded to Almond Park to investigate reports of gunfire and a man wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The firefight began when two shooters, in two separate vehicles, in the southwest parking lot of the Streets of Brentwood mall fired at each other, according to investigators.

