CoCo DA reaches $4 million settlement with Pittsburg based USS-UPI

By Ian Firstenberg

(MARTINEZ, Calif.) USS-UPI, a Pittsburg-based steel company and the local subsidiary of U.S. Steel, agreed on a $4 million settlement stemming from a Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office investigation into environmentally harmful disposal tactics, the DA's office announced last week.

According to a statement from District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the case involved numerous violations "related to the maintenance, storage, and disposal of hazardous materials/waste."

The settlement requires USS-UPI Steel to pay $1.75 million in civil penalties, $1 million in environmental compliance expenditures and $250,000 for " supplemental projects promoting training for California environmental agencies and funding to support the 'Health Career Pathways Programs' ."

Similarly, the steel company must abide by an injunction and could be subjected to a suspended penalty of $1 million for future possible violations.

The investigation began after a Contra Costa Health Services Hazardous Materials Programs inspectors' audit of operating procedure at the 900 Loveridge Road facility.

A list of violations can be viewed on the DA's website. Among the worst violations were failures to minimize the possibility of explosions or fires, failure to use proper spill prevention equipment and failure to train employees in safety procedures in the event of a spill or the release of hazardous material.

Similarly, another serious violation included the storage of materials at an unauthorized location, illegal disposal of hazardous waste and failure to provide proper waste training to employees.

