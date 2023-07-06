Finalists Announced for 2023 Influential Women Awards

Building Indiana Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmCDu_0nICRRds00
Photo byGetty.

The 165 finalists for the 12th-annual Influential Women Awards were announced today, featuring women from many leading regional companies.

During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories – one Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner. Additionally, special awards will be given in other categories like Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.

"Becoming a finalist for the Influential Women Awards is an extraordinary achievement in itself, representing the dedication and remarkable contributions of countless exceptional women in our region. We are immensely proud to unveil this year's group of finalists and eagerly anticipate honoring their accomplishments at the upcoming awards banquet,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair.

The 2023 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 320 nominees. They were nominated by their peers and other members of the public for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries, and communities. Nominations were evaluated by Influential Women alumni from their respective fields.

Past winners come from all kinds of different professional backgrounds, including educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads, caregivers, and many others.

The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on September 28th, 2023, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

A complete list of the winners is included here:

2023 Influential Women Finalists

Arts – Influential

  • Alicia Hodges, Alicia Hodges Portraiture
  • Edda Taylor, Edda Taylor Photographie
  • Gloria Tuohy, Indiana Ballet Theatre
  • Janet Bloch, Lubeznik Center for the Arts
  • Jessica Corral, Valparaiso Creative Council
  • Meg Piercy, MegMade

Arts – Up and Coming

  • Anna Sutton, Blushing Rose Photography
  • Brianna Hairlson, Bri’s Dance Place
  • Brittany Robinson, Famous Athletics
  • Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Chesterton Art Center
  • Renee Rosignol, Hoosier Highlander

Business – Influential

  • Dana Gibson, Associated Pediatricians, LLC
  • Donna Hammersmith, Centier Bank
  • Jessica Kish, New Chapter Real Estate
  • Kelly Maki, Maki Insurance Group
  • Kristy Bish, Burns Funeral Home and Crematory
  • Lynn Duttlinger, CLH CPAs and Consultants
  • Nancy Frigo-Svetanoff, Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Sonya Smith, Wealth in Motion Consulting
  • Susan Ibitz, Human Behavior Lab
  • Vicki Znavor, UBU, LLC
  • Wendy Gasior, Luke Family of Brands

Business – Up and Coming

  • Becky Wright, Wright House Realty/eXp Realty
  • Belinda Sebenste, Luke Oil
  • Danialle Parks, NIPSCO
  • Katrina Sites, K&S Productions
  • Lanise Brown, Luke Family of Brands
  • Lisa Harrington, Mermaid Straw
  • Megan Thompson, Twisted Sugar
  • Monica Johnson, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP
  • Tiffany Kouimanis, BMO Capital Markets
  • Vicki Carlson, Trumpet Vine
  • Yolanda Monahan, YoBandz

Construction/Manufacturing – Influential

  • Gina Merkel, Larson-Danielson Construction Co.
  • Jessica Arens, Korellis
  • Jessica Zvyak, Brandenburg Industrial Service Company
  • Karyn Gallas, Schererville Glass & Mirror
  • Katrina Bruner, Superior Construction
  • Lisa Taylor, Tonn and Blank Construction
  • Lynda Niaves, Hasse Construction Co.
  • Patty Stovall, Hasse Construction Co.
  • Robin Witte, Facet Architecture

Construction/Manufacturing – Up and Coming

  • Dana Kazee, Solid Platforms, Inc.
  • Kali Werkowski, Korellis
  • Linda Monge, Guerrero NiSource
  • Sarah Lewis, Superior Construction

Economic Development/Government – Influential

  • Becky Kreiger, Porter County Parks and Recreation
  • Jane Jordan, Town of Burns Harbor
  • Sherri Ziller, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority
  • Sonia Davis, Indiana Department of Child Services

Economic Development/Government – Up and Coming

  • Holly Taylor, City of Valparaiso
  • Skyler Hofer, Winfield Police Department
  • Wendy Mis, Town of Munster

Education – Influential

  • Alison Bell, WGU Indiana
  • Amanda King, Crown Point Community School Corp.
  • Christine Miller, Trinity Lutheran School
  • HelenMarie Harmon, Indiana University Northwest
  • Iris Sanchez, Purdue University Northwest
  • Libbie Pelter, Purdue University Northwest
  • Melissa Czekaj, Saint Paul Catholic School
  • Melissa Tatalovich, Washington Irving Elementary School
  • Patricia Kelly, People's Day Care
  • Rhonda Zaluckyj, Patti's All American
  • Shanina Thomas, City Colleges of Chicago
  • Shaunna Finley, Communities in Schools

Education – Up and Coming

  • Catharine Olsen, Purdue University Northwest
  • Dominique Williams, Sparky Brains Tutoring
  • Lydia McNeiley, School City of Hammond
  • Nelsy Marcano, Lubeznik Center for the Arts
  • Sarah Watkins, 21st Century Charter School

Finance – Influential

  • Betty Sidwell, Superior Construction
  • Faye Sepke, Horizon Bank
  • Gina Fezler, Wintrust
  • Gretchen Kalk-Castro, CLH CPAs and Consultants
  • Karin DeVries, Horizon Bank
  • Katie Craig, bp
  • Mary Kay Gaboyan, Horizon Bank
  • Robin Clark, Horizon Bank
  • Sonia M Georgeff, Goldstar Mortgage Financial Group
  • Stephany Leonard, Teachers Credit Union
  • Tracy Bergstrom, Teachers Credit Union

Finance – Up and Coming

  • Angelica Arambula, University of Chicago
  • Candice Miller, First National Bank of Monterey
  • Carrie Upchurch, Teachers Credit Union
  • Erika Gonzalez, Horizon Bank
  • Jamie Wolfe, Tech Credit Union
  • Julie Latta, St. Catherine Hospital
  • Shvonne Barber, Horizon Bank
  • Teresa Wallace, Wallace Consulting

Healthcare – Influential

  • Alexandria Berrettoni, Physician Billers
  • Christina Matoski, New Beginnings Health Center
  • Crystal Shannon, Indiana University Northwest
  • Cynthia Thompson, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Kristen Jeppeson, Community Hospital
  • Kristy Hite, Progressions Counseling
  • Lamia Katbi, Community Healthcare
  • Paula Simpson, Bridges of Possibilities
  • Tranece Artis, Laini Fluellen Charities

Healthcare – Up and Coming

  • Amber Turpin, Lowell Family Practice
  • Emily Svetanoff, Restoration Dental Studio
  • Gina Bachmeier, RENEW U Massage and Wellness, LLC
  • Jenna Conklin, Paladin
  • Jervai Dumas, Casa/IUN
  • LaShawnda High, St. Catherine Hospital
  • Vanessa Turner, Inspire Care & Support Services
  • Victoria Chubbs, Hospice of the Calumet Area
  • Yana Pinkhasov, Rhythm N' Beets

Law – Influential

  • Carly Brandenburg, Eichhorn & Eichhorn, LLP
  • Tara Tauber, Tauber Law Offices

Law – Up and Coming

  • Courtney C. Smith, Smith Legal Group
  • Rebecca Goddard, Newton County Prosecutor's Office/Ryan Law Office

Marketing – Influential

  • Andrea Pearman, Diversified Marketing Strategies
  • Lauri Keagle, Franciscan Alliance
  • Maria Avila, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
  • Tricia Sena, SENSIT Technologies

Marketing – Up and Coming

  • Alyssa Gawlinski, REjournals
  • Andrea Puente, Gray Digital Media
  • Cassie Carlson, Tonn and Blank Construction
  • Jane Powers Schiesser, Humane Indiana
  • Mary Freda-Flores, City of Crown Point
  • Melissa Bohacek, Paladin
  • Susan Thompson, Illiana Indoor Billboards

Nonprofit – Influential

  • Amanda Morrison, Geminus Corporation
  • Candice Adams, Anthony Adams House
  • Christine Ward, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and NWI
  • Cindy Cohen, C2 Your Health Women's Initiative
  • Cori Kale, New Chapter Real Estate
  • Joyce Forman, Crossroads YMCA
  • LaVonne Jarrett, Franciscan Health VASIA
  • Linda Brooks, BCH, Inc.
  • Lisa Previs, Tradewinds Services
  • Mariann Frigo, Jacob's Ladder Pediatrics
  • Vickie Rainwater, Mental Health America of NWI
  • Wende Burbridge, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

Nonprofit – Up and Coming

  • Angela Crossin, Women in Bloom
  • Brenna Geist, Brookside Christian Academy
  • Buffy Adams, St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter
  • Jacqueline Weber, Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
  • Jessica Petalas, Humane Indiana
  • Julie McElmurry, Shared Ethics Advisory Commission
  • Linda Lewandowski, Kid's Closet Ministry
  • Madisyn Wimple, Madisyn’s Spread the Love Project
  • Meredith Dohanyos, Northwest Indiana Community Action
  • Nicole Harmon, Humane Indiana
  • Porshca Goffin, Forever Resilient
  • Sindel Keister, Purdue University/Southlake YMCA

Service & Tourism – Influential

  • Ashley Krueger, Luke Family of Brands
  • Christina Herrera, Ameristar Casino
  • Deborah Bachmann, Purdue University Northwest
  • Erica Berger-Frame, Center of Attention Salon
  • Jessica Garcia, Luke Family of Brands
  • Katie Hawks, Sangha Center for Wellness
  • Shanika Griffin, Luke Family of Brands

Service & Tourism – Up and Coming

  • Dora Rosa, Liqgo
  • Ericka Haro Guerrero, Luke Family of Brands
  • JB Baisa, Luke Family of Brands
  • Michelle Hollandsworth, Performance Foodservice
  • Natalie Paton, Luke Family of Brands

STEM – Influential

  • Dorothy Falk, Falk-PLI
  • Erin Bemis, bp
  • Jill Landers, bp
  • Kathy Trebiani, ArcelorMittal Global R&D
  • Kim Dray, bp

STEM – Up and Coming

  • Cassidee Jacobsen, Rexnord Aerospace
  • Gianna Gomez-Mayo, NiSource

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# influential women# northwest indiana# NWIIWA# NWI# Northwest Indiana Influential

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Building Indiana Business magazine is the largest business-to-business publication in the state of Indiana.

Crown Point, IN
1K followers

More from Building Indiana Business

The CRM Blues - Little Mistakes Kill the Love, Become Costly Woes

Relationships start out good, right? That first encounter, the spark of romance and excitement. It’s all roses in the beginning. But over time, little slights start to add up. The spark starts to dim. Erosion happens to those loving feelings. Mistakes and missteps accumulate until all that’s left is a complicated mess of animosity and heartache.

Read full story
Indiana State

The State of the Hoosier Tech Workforce

Almost every industry has had its struggles with talent troubles over the last few years, but what about our state’s booming tech sector? Although it’s quite a diverse business category, Indiana’s tech industry holds its own on the world’s stage against other regional hubs. There’s been something like $7 billion in tech-based company acquisitions and IPOs in Indiana, and each of these firms competes for talent on a global scale. So, what’s the state of the workforce like these days?

Read full story
Indiana State

Young Makers - Engaging Young Hoosiers in the Industrial Fields

The more exposure young people have to an industry, the more likely they are to consider it for their future careers. That’s been a longstanding philosophy in workforce development circles, particularly when an industry is struggling to recruit new talent. But here in Indiana, experts in the manufacturing field are taking that concept several steps further. In the last few months, several innovative new programs for high school students have brought regional employers and educators together in highly collaborative talent development initiatives.

Read full story
Indiana State

How Do Universities Keep Up with the Latest Digital Marketing Trends?

One of our interns at Building Indiana asked a very thought-provoking question recently: “How do colleges keep up with the latest digital marketing trends?”. We had been working on some online promotions when our intern and I began discussing the breakneck speed at which marketing evolves online. They are planning to pursue a digital marketing degree next semester in college and were wondering about how Indiana professors manage to keep up with the pace of innovation.

Read full story

You’re Burned Out. We’re Burned Out Too. Let’s Learn How to Fix It.

Everyone – everyone – is feeling burned out these days. If you’ve been feeling trapped, defeated, or are experiencing a loss of motivation or less satisfaction in your work – you’re not alone. Seriously, millions of hard-working people throughout our country are feeling it too. Bosses and employees alike. Everyone is going through it, and it’s up to us to pull ourselves out. According to what the experts are saying, the only way we’re ever going to fix an issue this widespread is to learn to take a little better care of ourselves.

Read full story
11 comments
Indiana State

Power Drive - The Economic Impact of Golf in Indiana

The sport of golf has always had an important and intrinsic link with the business world, in more ways than most folks might expect. Of course, golf activities are often regarded as special settings where meetings and professional relationships can grow outside of the office. But one of the things that gets overlooked about the sport is that it’s a powerful economic driver in its own right. Golf is big business and a major area of investment, which truly creates a heck of an economic impact here in the Hoosier state.

Read full story
Indiana State

Swift Growth - A Very Busy Season for Logistics

If you blinked at any point while following Indiana’s logistics news over the last few months, it’s quite likely that you missed some of the big news about our state’s growth in connectivity. Things have been happening seriously fast and all kinds of new projects have been revealed as our transportation network has heated up this year.

Read full story
Indiana State

Powerful Pigments - Seriously Cool Eco Inventions from Indiana

One might not expect that ordinary pigments could be used to make a tremendous impact in the areas of environmental sustainability, but scientists have been pioneering new ways to make going green more colorful than ever. Just this year, two amazing inventions were developed by researchers in Indiana that could represent game-changing developments for our eco-friendly future.

Read full story
Kokomo, IN

Charge it Up - Building Battery Factories in Indiana

There are two absolutely huge battery factory projects underway in Indiana currently, one in Kokomo that totals over $2.5 billion and another in Terre Haute that will cost about $1.5 billion. Each one of these factories will eventually be producing batteries or components of batteries for the electric vehicle market. In total, the companies behind these facilities project to employ as many as 2,042 Hoosiers directly and have already spurred additional investments by other companies who plan to locate their operations nearby.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

$3.1B in an Ashtray - The Hidden "Tax" of Hoosier Smoking

Everybody knows that smoking is bad, but most employers probably don’t realize just how much money the habit is costing their companies. New data published out of Indianapolis tells us how much it’s costing, and it’s sure to have many business owners gasping for breath. Collectively, all of the employees who smoke in Indiana cost their employers about $3.1 billion annually.

Read full story
2 comments
Portage, IN

Senior IRS Special Agents to Present About Fraud at NWIIWA Event

During an upcoming Breakfast-and-Learn event hosted by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA), three senior special agents from the IRS will be discussing topics about fraud in a special presentation titled “Don’t Take the Bait.” Their guidance will contain vital information for businesses and individuals about keeping financial futures protected.

Read full story
Indiana State

CLH, CPAs & Consultants Adds New Staff Accountant and Associate

Two up-and-coming professionals have recently been added to the growing team at CLH, CPAs & Consultants. Adam Lange has joined the company as a Staff Accountant and Jessica Mitchell has joined as an Associate. Both are also QuickBooks ProAdvisors.

Read full story
Indiana State

Up-and-Coming Accounting Leader Becomes Licensed CPA

Continuing its commitment to empower the next generation of accounting professionals, CLH, CPAs & Consultants is pleased to announce firm manager Allison Raymond has passed her certified public accountancy exam and is now a licensed CPA in the State of Indiana.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Lasting Changes that Hospitals Have Experienced

Lots of changes happened for every industry during the pandemic, but none saw such significant policy and practice shifts as those experienced by the healthcare sector. Each hospital was on the front line fighting a deadly disease amidst massive challenges like labor shortages, employee safety concerns, major supply chain disruptions, and intense fatigue.

Read full story

Level Up Your Talent

Why can’t the philosophies behind video game culture be applied to companies facing talent shortages? There’s every reason to do so. Many businesses have expended way too much time and money to find skilled people that would be “just the right fit.” In our circle of news, that’s a dead horse that’s been beaten so badly only bones remain. We say, stop searching and start cultivating. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and level up our own talent.

Read full story
Indiana State

Educational Emissions

Did you know there are about 15,700 school buses in operation throughout the state of Indiana? The vast majority of these are diesel powered, and they emit large volumes of greenhouse gasses. Currently, there’s a major effort underway to electrify as many school buses as we can statewide. Experts are saying this will not only eliminate a major source of carbon emissions, but also help school districts by reducing some of the lifetime costs of school bus ownership.

Read full story

Framework to Improve Mental Well-Being in the Workplace

Did you know the U.S. Surgeon General’s office released a new framework for mental health and well-being in the workplace late last year? Topics like stress, anxiety, burnout, and depression are at the top of many company’s minds these days. That’s all going to have a big effect on bottom lines moving forward, making it very important to take steps to manage mental health in the workplace today.

Read full story
Indiana State

Flying High: Indiana Airports Create Huge Gains

Did you know the state of Indiana has a system of 69 aviation facilities? Altogether, this network creates a huge amount of business growth and economic opportunity for Hoosiers. Recent data from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) shows us just how high our airport sector has been soaring lately, generating a multi-billion-dollar impact that can fly among some of our state’s largest industries.

Read full story
Indiana State

8th in the Nation For Semiconductor Workforce Readiness

Several organizations in Indiana have been working on initiatives to bring more semiconductor production to our state, and recent news indicates that we’re more than ready to get things rolling. In fact, one of our regions was ranked among the best locations in the country for having a workforce prepared to fill critical roles in the semiconductor industry.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy