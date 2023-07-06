Finalists Announced for 2023 Influential Women Awards

The 165 finalists for the 12th-annual Influential Women Awards were announced today, featuring women from many leading regional companies.
During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories – one Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner. Additionally, special awards will be given in other categories like Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.
"Becoming a finalist for the Influential Women Awards is an extraordinary achievement in itself, representing the dedication and remarkable contributions of countless exceptional women in our region. We are immensely proud to unveil this year's group of finalists and eagerly anticipate honoring their accomplishments at the upcoming awards banquet,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair.
The 2023 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 320 nominees. They were nominated by their peers and other members of the public for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries, and communities. Nominations were evaluated by Influential Women alumni from their respective fields.
Past winners come from all kinds of different professional backgrounds, including educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads, caregivers, and many others.
The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on September 28th, 2023, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.
A complete list of the winners is included here:
2023 Influential Women Finalists
Arts – Influential
- Alicia Hodges, Alicia Hodges Portraiture
- Edda Taylor, Edda Taylor Photographie
- Gloria Tuohy, Indiana Ballet Theatre
- Janet Bloch, Lubeznik Center for the Arts
- Jessica Corral, Valparaiso Creative Council
- Meg Piercy, MegMade
Arts – Up and Coming
- Anna Sutton, Blushing Rose Photography
- Brianna Hairlson, Bri’s Dance Place
- Brittany Robinson, Famous Athletics
- Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Chesterton Art Center
- Renee Rosignol, Hoosier Highlander
Business – Influential
- Dana Gibson, Associated Pediatricians, LLC
- Donna Hammersmith, Centier Bank
- Jessica Kish, New Chapter Real Estate
- Kelly Maki, Maki Insurance Group
- Kristy Bish, Burns Funeral Home and Crematory
- Lynn Duttlinger, CLH CPAs and Consultants
- Nancy Frigo-Svetanoff, Coldwell Banker Realty
- Sonya Smith, Wealth in Motion Consulting
- Susan Ibitz, Human Behavior Lab
- Vicki Znavor, UBU, LLC
- Wendy Gasior, Luke Family of Brands
Business – Up and Coming
- Becky Wright, Wright House Realty/eXp Realty
- Belinda Sebenste, Luke Oil
- Danialle Parks, NIPSCO
- Katrina Sites, K&S Productions
- Lanise Brown, Luke Family of Brands
- Lisa Harrington, Mermaid Straw
- Megan Thompson, Twisted Sugar
- Monica Johnson, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP
- Tiffany Kouimanis, BMO Capital Markets
- Vicki Carlson, Trumpet Vine
- Yolanda Monahan, YoBandz
Construction/Manufacturing – Influential
- Gina Merkel, Larson-Danielson Construction Co.
- Jessica Arens, Korellis
- Jessica Zvyak, Brandenburg Industrial Service Company
- Karyn Gallas, Schererville Glass & Mirror
- Katrina Bruner, Superior Construction
- Lisa Taylor, Tonn and Blank Construction
- Lynda Niaves, Hasse Construction Co.
- Patty Stovall, Hasse Construction Co.
- Robin Witte, Facet Architecture
Construction/Manufacturing – Up and Coming
- Dana Kazee, Solid Platforms, Inc.
- Kali Werkowski, Korellis
- Linda Monge, Guerrero NiSource
- Sarah Lewis, Superior Construction
Economic Development/Government – Influential
- Becky Kreiger, Porter County Parks and Recreation
- Jane Jordan, Town of Burns Harbor
- Sherri Ziller, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority
- Sonia Davis, Indiana Department of Child Services
Economic Development/Government – Up and Coming
- Holly Taylor, City of Valparaiso
- Skyler Hofer, Winfield Police Department
- Wendy Mis, Town of Munster
Education – Influential
- Alison Bell, WGU Indiana
- Amanda King, Crown Point Community School Corp.
- Christine Miller, Trinity Lutheran School
- HelenMarie Harmon, Indiana University Northwest
- Iris Sanchez, Purdue University Northwest
- Libbie Pelter, Purdue University Northwest
- Melissa Czekaj, Saint Paul Catholic School
- Melissa Tatalovich, Washington Irving Elementary School
- Patricia Kelly, People's Day Care
- Rhonda Zaluckyj, Patti's All American
- Shanina Thomas, City Colleges of Chicago
- Shaunna Finley, Communities in Schools
Education – Up and Coming
- Catharine Olsen, Purdue University Northwest
- Dominique Williams, Sparky Brains Tutoring
- Lydia McNeiley, School City of Hammond
- Nelsy Marcano, Lubeznik Center for the Arts
- Sarah Watkins, 21st Century Charter School
Finance – Influential
- Betty Sidwell, Superior Construction
- Faye Sepke, Horizon Bank
- Gina Fezler, Wintrust
- Gretchen Kalk-Castro, CLH CPAs and Consultants
- Karin DeVries, Horizon Bank
- Katie Craig, bp
- Mary Kay Gaboyan, Horizon Bank
- Robin Clark, Horizon Bank
- Sonia M Georgeff, Goldstar Mortgage Financial Group
- Stephany Leonard, Teachers Credit Union
- Tracy Bergstrom, Teachers Credit Union
Finance – Up and Coming
- Angelica Arambula, University of Chicago
- Candice Miller, First National Bank of Monterey
- Carrie Upchurch, Teachers Credit Union
- Erika Gonzalez, Horizon Bank
- Jamie Wolfe, Tech Credit Union
- Julie Latta, St. Catherine Hospital
- Shvonne Barber, Horizon Bank
- Teresa Wallace, Wallace Consulting
Healthcare – Influential
- Alexandria Berrettoni, Physician Billers
- Christina Matoski, New Beginnings Health Center
- Crystal Shannon, Indiana University Northwest
- Cynthia Thompson, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Kristen Jeppeson, Community Hospital
- Kristy Hite, Progressions Counseling
- Lamia Katbi, Community Healthcare
- Paula Simpson, Bridges of Possibilities
- Tranece Artis, Laini Fluellen Charities
Healthcare – Up and Coming
- Amber Turpin, Lowell Family Practice
- Emily Svetanoff, Restoration Dental Studio
- Gina Bachmeier, RENEW U Massage and Wellness, LLC
- Jenna Conklin, Paladin
- Jervai Dumas, Casa/IUN
- LaShawnda High, St. Catherine Hospital
- Vanessa Turner, Inspire Care & Support Services
- Victoria Chubbs, Hospice of the Calumet Area
- Yana Pinkhasov, Rhythm N' Beets
Law – Influential
- Carly Brandenburg, Eichhorn & Eichhorn, LLP
- Tara Tauber, Tauber Law Offices
Law – Up and Coming
- Courtney C. Smith, Smith Legal Group
- Rebecca Goddard, Newton County Prosecutor's Office/Ryan Law Office
Marketing – Influential
- Andrea Pearman, Diversified Marketing Strategies
- Lauri Keagle, Franciscan Alliance
- Maria Avila, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- Tricia Sena, SENSIT Technologies
Marketing – Up and Coming
- Alyssa Gawlinski, REjournals
- Andrea Puente, Gray Digital Media
- Cassie Carlson, Tonn and Blank Construction
- Jane Powers Schiesser, Humane Indiana
- Mary Freda-Flores, City of Crown Point
- Melissa Bohacek, Paladin
- Susan Thompson, Illiana Indoor Billboards
Nonprofit – Influential
- Amanda Morrison, Geminus Corporation
- Candice Adams, Anthony Adams House
- Christine Ward, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and NWI
- Cindy Cohen, C2 Your Health Women's Initiative
- Cori Kale, New Chapter Real Estate
- Joyce Forman, Crossroads YMCA
- LaVonne Jarrett, Franciscan Health VASIA
- Linda Brooks, BCH, Inc.
- Lisa Previs, Tradewinds Services
- Mariann Frigo, Jacob's Ladder Pediatrics
- Vickie Rainwater, Mental Health America of NWI
- Wende Burbridge, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana
Nonprofit – Up and Coming
- Angela Crossin, Women in Bloom
- Brenna Geist, Brookside Christian Academy
- Buffy Adams, St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter
- Jacqueline Weber, Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
- Jessica Petalas, Humane Indiana
- Julie McElmurry, Shared Ethics Advisory Commission
- Linda Lewandowski, Kid's Closet Ministry
- Madisyn Wimple, Madisyn’s Spread the Love Project
- Meredith Dohanyos, Northwest Indiana Community Action
- Nicole Harmon, Humane Indiana
- Porshca Goffin, Forever Resilient
- Sindel Keister, Purdue University/Southlake YMCA
Service & Tourism – Influential
- Ashley Krueger, Luke Family of Brands
- Christina Herrera, Ameristar Casino
- Deborah Bachmann, Purdue University Northwest
- Erica Berger-Frame, Center of Attention Salon
- Jessica Garcia, Luke Family of Brands
- Katie Hawks, Sangha Center for Wellness
- Shanika Griffin, Luke Family of Brands
Service & Tourism – Up and Coming
- Dora Rosa, Liqgo
- Ericka Haro Guerrero, Luke Family of Brands
- JB Baisa, Luke Family of Brands
- Michelle Hollandsworth, Performance Foodservice
- Natalie Paton, Luke Family of Brands
STEM – Influential
- Dorothy Falk, Falk-PLI
- Erin Bemis, bp
- Jill Landers, bp
- Kathy Trebiani, ArcelorMittal Global R&D
- Kim Dray, bp
STEM – Up and Coming
- Cassidee Jacobsen, Rexnord Aerospace
- Gianna Gomez-Mayo, NiSource
