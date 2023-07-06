Finalists Announced for 2023 Influential Women Awards

Photo by Getty.

The 165 finalists for the 12th-annual Influential Women Awards were announced today, featuring women from many leading regional companies.

During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories – one Up and Coming Winner and one Influential Woman winner. Additionally, special awards will be given in other categories like Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year.

"Becoming a finalist for the Influential Women Awards is an extraordinary achievement in itself, representing the dedication and remarkable contributions of countless exceptional women in our region. We are immensely proud to unveil this year's group of finalists and eagerly anticipate honoring their accomplishments at the upcoming awards banquet,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair.

The 2023 finalists were chosen from a pool of over 320 nominees. They were nominated by their peers and other members of the public for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries, and communities. Nominations were evaluated by Influential Women alumni from their respective fields.

Past winners come from all kinds of different professional backgrounds, including educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads, caregivers, and many others.

The Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place on September 28th, 2023, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

A complete list of the winners is included here:

2023 Influential Women Finalists

Arts – Influential

Alicia Hodges, Alicia Hodges Portraiture

Edda Taylor, Edda Taylor Photographie

Gloria Tuohy, Indiana Ballet Theatre

Janet Bloch, Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Jessica Corral, Valparaiso Creative Council

Meg Piercy, MegMade

Arts – Up and Coming

Anna Sutton, Blushing Rose Photography

Brianna Hairlson, Bri’s Dance Place

Brittany Robinson, Famous Athletics

Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Chesterton Art Center

Renee Rosignol, Hoosier Highlander

Business – Influential

Dana Gibson, Associated Pediatricians, LLC

Donna Hammersmith, Centier Bank

Jessica Kish, New Chapter Real Estate

Kelly Maki, Maki Insurance Group

Kristy Bish, Burns Funeral Home and Crematory

Lynn Duttlinger, CLH CPAs and Consultants

Nancy Frigo-Svetanoff, Coldwell Banker Realty

Sonya Smith, Wealth in Motion Consulting

Susan Ibitz, Human Behavior Lab

Vicki Znavor, UBU, LLC

Wendy Gasior, Luke Family of Brands

Business – Up and Coming

Becky Wright, Wright House Realty/eXp Realty

Belinda Sebenste, Luke Oil

Danialle Parks, NIPSCO

Katrina Sites, K&S Productions

Lanise Brown, Luke Family of Brands

Lisa Harrington, Mermaid Straw

Megan Thompson, Twisted Sugar

Monica Johnson, CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

Tiffany Kouimanis, BMO Capital Markets

Vicki Carlson, Trumpet Vine

Yolanda Monahan, YoBandz

Construction/Manufacturing – Influential

Gina Merkel, Larson-Danielson Construction Co.

Jessica Arens, Korellis

Jessica Zvyak, Brandenburg Industrial Service Company

Karyn Gallas, Schererville Glass & Mirror

Katrina Bruner, Superior Construction

Lisa Taylor, Tonn and Blank Construction

Lynda Niaves, Hasse Construction Co.

Patty Stovall, Hasse Construction Co.

Robin Witte, Facet Architecture

Construction/Manufacturing – Up and Coming

Dana Kazee, Solid Platforms, Inc.

Kali Werkowski, Korellis

Linda Monge, Guerrero NiSource

Sarah Lewis, Superior Construction

Economic Development/Government – Influential

Becky Kreiger, Porter County Parks and Recreation

Jane Jordan, Town of Burns Harbor

Sherri Ziller, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority

Sonia Davis, Indiana Department of Child Services

Economic Development/Government – Up and Coming

Holly Taylor, City of Valparaiso

Skyler Hofer, Winfield Police Department

Wendy Mis, Town of Munster

Education – Influential

Alison Bell, WGU Indiana

Amanda King, Crown Point Community School Corp.

Christine Miller, Trinity Lutheran School

HelenMarie Harmon, Indiana University Northwest

Iris Sanchez, Purdue University Northwest

Libbie Pelter, Purdue University Northwest

Melissa Czekaj, Saint Paul Catholic School

Melissa Tatalovich, Washington Irving Elementary School

Patricia Kelly, People's Day Care

Rhonda Zaluckyj, Patti's All American

Shanina Thomas, City Colleges of Chicago

Shaunna Finley, Communities in Schools

Education – Up and Coming

Catharine Olsen, Purdue University Northwest

Dominique Williams, Sparky Brains Tutoring

Lydia McNeiley, School City of Hammond

Nelsy Marcano, Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Sarah Watkins, 21st Century Charter School

Finance – Influential

Betty Sidwell, Superior Construction

Faye Sepke, Horizon Bank

Gina Fezler, Wintrust

Gretchen Kalk-Castro, CLH CPAs and Consultants

Karin DeVries, Horizon Bank

Katie Craig, bp

Mary Kay Gaboyan, Horizon Bank

Robin Clark, Horizon Bank

Sonia M Georgeff, Goldstar Mortgage Financial Group

Stephany Leonard, Teachers Credit Union

Tracy Bergstrom, Teachers Credit Union

Finance – Up and Coming

Angelica Arambula, University of Chicago

Candice Miller, First National Bank of Monterey

Carrie Upchurch, Teachers Credit Union

Erika Gonzalez, Horizon Bank

Jamie Wolfe, Tech Credit Union

Julie Latta, St. Catherine Hospital

Shvonne Barber, Horizon Bank

Teresa Wallace, Wallace Consulting

Healthcare – Influential

Alexandria Berrettoni, Physician Billers

Christina Matoski, New Beginnings Health Center

Crystal Shannon, Indiana University Northwest

Cynthia Thompson, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Kristen Jeppeson, Community Hospital

Kristy Hite, Progressions Counseling

Lamia Katbi, Community Healthcare

Paula Simpson, Bridges of Possibilities

Tranece Artis, Laini Fluellen Charities

Healthcare – Up and Coming

Amber Turpin, Lowell Family Practice

Emily Svetanoff, Restoration Dental Studio

Gina Bachmeier, RENEW U Massage and Wellness, LLC

Jenna Conklin, Paladin

Jervai Dumas, Casa/IUN

LaShawnda High, St. Catherine Hospital

Vanessa Turner, Inspire Care & Support Services

Victoria Chubbs, Hospice of the Calumet Area

Yana Pinkhasov, Rhythm N' Beets

Law – Influential

Carly Brandenburg, Eichhorn & Eichhorn, LLP

Tara Tauber, Tauber Law Offices

Law – Up and Coming

Courtney C. Smith, Smith Legal Group

Rebecca Goddard, Newton County Prosecutor's Office/Ryan Law Office

Marketing – Influential

Andrea Pearman, Diversified Marketing Strategies

Lauri Keagle, Franciscan Alliance

Maria Avila, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Tricia Sena, SENSIT Technologies

Marketing – Up and Coming

Alyssa Gawlinski, REjournals

Andrea Puente, Gray Digital Media

Cassie Carlson, Tonn and Blank Construction

Jane Powers Schiesser, Humane Indiana

Mary Freda-Flores, City of Crown Point

Melissa Bohacek, Paladin

Susan Thompson, Illiana Indoor Billboards

Nonprofit – Influential

Amanda Morrison, Geminus Corporation

Candice Adams, Anthony Adams House

Christine Ward, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and NWI

Cindy Cohen, C2 Your Health Women's Initiative

Cori Kale, New Chapter Real Estate

Joyce Forman, Crossroads YMCA

LaVonne Jarrett, Franciscan Health VASIA

Linda Brooks, BCH, Inc.

Lisa Previs, Tradewinds Services

Mariann Frigo, Jacob's Ladder Pediatrics

Vickie Rainwater, Mental Health America of NWI

Wende Burbridge, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

Nonprofit – Up and Coming

Angela Crossin, Women in Bloom

Brenna Geist, Brookside Christian Academy

Buffy Adams, St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter

Jacqueline Weber, Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana

Jessica Petalas, Humane Indiana

Julie McElmurry, Shared Ethics Advisory Commission

Linda Lewandowski, Kid's Closet Ministry

Madisyn Wimple, Madisyn’s Spread the Love Project

Meredith Dohanyos, Northwest Indiana Community Action

Nicole Harmon, Humane Indiana

Porshca Goffin, Forever Resilient

Sindel Keister, Purdue University/Southlake YMCA

Service & Tourism – Influential

Ashley Krueger, Luke Family of Brands

Christina Herrera, Ameristar Casino

Deborah Bachmann, Purdue University Northwest

Erica Berger-Frame, Center of Attention Salon

Jessica Garcia, Luke Family of Brands

Katie Hawks, Sangha Center for Wellness

Shanika Griffin, Luke Family of Brands

Service & Tourism – Up and Coming

Dora Rosa, Liqgo

Ericka Haro Guerrero, Luke Family of Brands

JB Baisa, Luke Family of Brands

Michelle Hollandsworth, Performance Foodservice

Natalie Paton, Luke Family of Brands

STEM – Influential

Dorothy Falk, Falk-PLI

Erin Bemis, bp

Jill Landers, bp

Kathy Trebiani, ArcelorMittal Global R&D

Kim Dray, bp

STEM – Up and Coming