Goodwill’s Little Black Dress Signature Event Coming Up on April 20th

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. will be hosting its Little Black Dress Signature Event on April 20th. The event is the best fundraising event of the year for Goodwill, and proceeds go directly back to the community through the organization's many local programs.

The Little Black Dress Signature Event is an amazing evening with Pop Up Boutique shopping, dinner, a runway fashion show, and even more shopping at the end. Goodwill pulls together their designer and name brand clothing, handbags, authenticated jewelry, and so much more to create a Pop-Up Boutique that is open both before and after the dinner and fashion show.

The event will take place at the Four Winds Event Center in South Bend on April 20, 2023, from 4 to 7PM. Tickets and sponsorship details are available at goodwillevents.org.

Little Black Dress is a fundraiser for Goodwill’s career development, community, and educational initiatives. The organization serves tens of thousands of families and individuals each year through job training and support programming for groups like first-time parents, victims of domestic violence, veterans, disabled individuals, and many more.

“Little Black Dress helps our organization generate an incredibly positive impact through our community programs. We are investing numerous initiatives that will lift people up, helping them escape from poverty, build a career, and secure their future,” said Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana. “Because of Little Black Dress, bright futures will be built for residents all over the region.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies wishing to gain positive recognition for their community support. The event will be packed with regional business leaders, numerous elected officials, and other members of the public who come together to support Goodwill’s efforts to make NWI a better place to live and work. Details on sponsorship packages can be viewed online.

Later this year, Goodwill will also be hosting another Little Black Dress at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville on October 18, 2023.