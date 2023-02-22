Lisa Human, CPA, Elected to Treasurer of Duneland Chamber

Lisa Human. Photo by CLH, CPAs and Consultants.

Lisa Human, CPA, senior manager and QuickBooks ProAdvisor with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, was recently elected to serve as Treasurer for the Duneland Chamber Board of Directors. She was elected at the board’s annual membership meeting this year, after previously serving as an at-large member of the Executive Committee.

“The Chamber does incredible work to enhance the lives of residents in our area and to promote economic growth throughout the community. It’s an organization that I’ve been proud to serve for some time now, and in this new role of Treasurer, I’ll be working to ensure the Chamber remains well-positioned to continue its work for the future of Northwest Indiana,” Human said.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce serves just under 400 local members. The Chamber’s work is focused on advocacy, community building events, networking opportunities, and many other avenues of sustainable economic growth.

Serving the Duneland Chamber is a natural step for Human, as she has a long history of community volunteerism, including having served Homeward Bound, an organization dedicated to creating community through affordable housing in La Porte County. She also serves as a member of the Advisory Board of Ivy Tech Community College's School of Business.

Professionally, Human provides a range of accounting services to clients at CLH, including advising clients on tax implications of organizational decisions and assisting business owners to develop best practices, including policies and internal controls. She also prepares financial statements and provides oversight of the payroll and bookkeeping departments.

“When our professionals engage the community in unique ways, as Lisa does with the Duneland Chamber, great things happen for our communities. We’re so honored to see yet another of our talented accounting experts find even more ways to strengthen NWI,” said Tony Gillisse, CPA, and Partner at CLH.