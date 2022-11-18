BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th Anniversary

Getty.

Linda C. Brooks, President and CEO of the Valparaiso based non-profit, BCH, Inc. celebrated 40 years with the organization in 2022. In the last 4 decades, Linda has helped thousands of children and families both locally and internationally.

Linda began her service to BCH in 1982 after completing college. She went on to complete her Master of Human Services at Liberty University. She has held many positions at BCH including Treasurer, Chief Operating Officer, and her current position as President began in 2020. Linda has been driven and committed to the ministry of BCH and is passionate about meeting the needs of at-risk children with the Gospel and love of Jesus Christ.

Linda Brooks. BCH.

Christian based, BCH cares for children and families both locally and internationally through 3 areas of ministry. Those include Homes of Compassion, Hearts of Compassion, and BCH Cares.

Homes of Compassion provides a temporary home at no charge, for children whose families are facing crises.

Hearts of Compassion, their international childcare program, rescues vulnerable children by providing hope through safe, loving homes. BCH cares for children in Haiti, The Dominican Republic, India, Liberia, Myanmar, Nepal, and Zambia.

BCH Cares is their trauma training program beneficial for anyone who works with children.

“Linda’s passion for this ministry is inspiring. She and her team are so motivated to care for children in the best way possible. This is an exciting time for BCH as we look for innovative ways to provide care to more children and families.” said Dr. James Pettit, Chairman, BCH Board.

“I spent 40 years learning from my predecessors and I am excited for the direction we are taking this ministry. BCH was called into existence to be a resource for churches. For the last 60 years, our mission has always been the same, providing Christian care and counsel for family living. We get to continue this mission in a way that helps families receive the support they need, both here and internationally,” said Linda Brooks.

Under Ms. Brooks leadership and willingness to follow a biblical model of accountability, BCH has, on several occasions, been recognized for its financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance, and ethical fundraising. BCH holds accreditation from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) and holds a Candid Platinum Transparency seal.

At 354 West Street, Valparaiso, you will find the home office of BCH, Inc. Valparaiso has been the home base for this international ministry since its grass roots beginning in the 1950’s.