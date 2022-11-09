UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite Partner

Getty.

The University of Chicago Medicine has recently partnered with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) as an Elite Partner, solidifying and aligning the two organization’s goals to advance the achievements of women across multiple industries.

NWIIWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading professional development association for women in Northwest Indiana, with thousands of members and affiliates. UChicago Medicine, one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, has a lengthy and distinguished track record of support for education and career advancement. Together, the two will help launch a new chapter of opportunity for women and companies throughout the Northwest Indiana community.

The health system that operates four hospitals and a network of outpatient locations across the greater Chicago region will now be an important part of all of NWIIWA educational, networking, and career-building activities.

“UChicago Medicine has demonstrated clear support for women for many decades now, particularly in the way it creates and supports strong careers in healthcare, numerous STEM fields, and in business,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. “We’re proud to include their input and knowledge in our programming. The more our members can learn and grow, the stronger our regional economy becomes.”

This year, UChicago Medicine broke ground on a $121 million multispecialty care facility in Crown Point, IN. The 130,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2024 and will eventually employ at least 150 clinical and nonclinical employees. The healthcare provider has been actively forming new partnerships with local organizations to enhance quality of life and health outcomes throughout the area.

“While we’re particularly excited to expand our physical presence in Northwest Indiana with our new outpatient facility, we’re equally proud to support the Northwest Indiana communities that so many of our patients and staff call home,” said Audre Bagnall, Executive Vice President for Business Development and Chief Strategy Office at UChicago Medicine. “Professional development, mentorship, and networking are crucial to advancing careers and boosting local economies. We look forward to working with NWIIWA to support their work while we further extend our organization’s mission to expand access to our world-class healthcare.”