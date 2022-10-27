BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability Organization

Getty.

The Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) announced the accreditation of BCH, Inc. of Valparaiso, IN. ECFA accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship™ including financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance, and ethical fundraising.

“This is a tremendous validation of the hard work and dedication of our staff at BCH. We’re thrilled to have earned this accreditation,” said Linda C. Brooks, President and CEO of BCH. “The mission of BCH goes vastly deeper than ethical governance as an organization. Every day, our team works faithfully to develop bright futures for children in our care. This is a responsibility we hold to the highest regards, and we thank ECFA for recognizing the excellent standards that we uphold.”

BCH joins a growing number of Christ-centered churches and ministries across America, supported by over 14.6 million donors that have earned the right to display the ECFA seal. When an organization is accredited by ECFA, it demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of biblical accountability.

“We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to bring hope to hurting and troubled children and families, striving to teach them how to live godly in spite of painful or seemingly unfair circumstance,” said Michael Martin, president of ECFA.

To learn more about BCH and their stewardship opportunities, visit GiverConnect, ECFA’s newest online program, that connects giver’s hearts with trusted members.

BCH is a Christian based non-profit ministry that cares for children and families both locally and internationally. The three focus points of the ministry include: Homes of Compassion, Hearts of Compassion, and BCH Cares.