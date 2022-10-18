Valparaiso, IN

Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic Outlook

Building Indiana Business

Coming up on November 4th, a panel of regional business and economic experts will be presenting their forecast for 2023 at the NWIBRT Business & Economic Outlook. Attendees can learn firsthand what business leaders are expecting for 2023. This is a totally free event hosted by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF).

The event will take place at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso. (3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383).

“The NWIBRT Education Committee has organized one of the best line-ups in the history of the Business Outlook for this year. We’re all very excited about the event, and we’re excited to welcome all members of the NWI business community that would like to attend and learn from our panelists. There’s certainly going to be a lot of interesting topics coming ahead for 2023,” said Kevin Comerford, director of professional development with CAF and chair of the NWIBRT Education Committee.

Presenters at the event will include:

  • Steve Skalka, Chief Fiduciary Officer, Harbour Trust Investment Management Company
  • Heather Ennis, President and CEO, Northwest Indiana Forum
  • Sherri Ziller, President and CEO, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA)
  • John Sobotnik, Manager Major Projects, NIPSCO
  • Andrew Campbell, Director of Portfolio Management and Origination, NIPSCO
  • Patrick Bloom, Vice President, Government Relations, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
  • Tony Sindone, Clinical Associate Professor of Finance and Economic Development, Purdue University Northwest
  • Micah Pollak, Associate Professor of Economics, Indiana University Northwest (IUN)

Attendees are requested to register prior to the event by visiting the Business Outlook’s webpage. Members of the media are invited and welcome to attend.

NWIBRT is an independent, non-profit council of local firms committed to the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in Northwest Indiana.

