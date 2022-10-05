Mike Leep of Gurley Leep Automotive Earns St. Joseph County Good Scout Award

Getty.

Local businessman Mike Leep of the Gurley Leep Automotive Family will be receiving the second-annual St. Joseph County Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council next week. The award will be presented during a special luncheon on October 10th at Morris Inn, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

The Good Scout Award is presented to extraordinary community leaders in recognition of their outstanding contributions to improve the quality of life in their community, and who best exemplify the values found in the Scout Oath and Law. Mike Leep and his company have been active supporters of local scout activities for many years. The Gurley Leep Automotive Family has been a long-running primary sponsor of all pinewood derby cars that are given to new Cub Scouts.

The award luncheon will also be a special event benefitting several scouting programs, including the STEM programs at Fredrickson Park and also outreach programs for at-risk-youth in St. Joseph County. Attendees will be able to race custom pinewood derby cars with Mike Leep, with each car made by a local scout.

Event details:

Award Luncheon – Monday, October 10th, 2022

Location – Morris INN, University of Notre Dame

Time – 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Organizing Committee:

Event Chairman – Chris J. Murphy, III, Chair and CEO, 1st Source Bank

Dan Asleson, Peacock Construction

Joe Grabill, Berkshire Hathaway

Bob Bycraft, JackPost

Hon. Michael Gotsch

Brad Beutter

Larry Davis

Chris Miller, GDC Manufacturing

Dolly Duffy, University of Notre Dame

Kevin Murphy, 1st Source Bank

Dr. Fred Ferlic, Tayco Brace

David Niswonger, Raymond James

Dr. Mike Kelbel, Tayco Brace

Greg Kil, Kil Architects

Tim Sexton, University of Notre Dame

Stephen Studer, Krieg DeVault, LLP

For additional information regarding the luncheon, please contact John Cary at john.cary@scouting.org or 574-289-0337.