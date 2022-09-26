Kalk-Castro Joins Indiana CPA Society Leadership Council

Gretchen Kalk-Castro, a certified public accountant and director with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, recently joined the Indiana CPA Society Leadership Council. The Indiana CPA Society (INCPAS) is a statewide association representing nearly 7,000 CPAs that advocates for the accounting industry through education, ethical standards, and government relations.

“This is an important and exciting announcement for both Gretchen and our company. Gretchen’s presence will be a great addition to the council, as she is a talented and committed accounting professional with decades of experience. Through her leadership, our firm and the rest of the industry will have the potential to benefit from many new opportunities for growth,” said Tony Gillisse, III, CPA and Partner of CLH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnqTt_0iAX1JpP00
Gretchen Kalk-Castro.CLH.

“I’m very much looking forward to engaging with the Leadership Council and helping to author the next chapter of accounting in Indiana,” Kalk-Castro said. “The field of accounting is always changing and evolving in interesting ways, and this new role with the council will be like a front row seat to learn all I can about the factors shaping the industry.”

Members of the INCPAS Leadership Council serve one-year terms, up to a two-year term limit. The mission of the council is to develop visionary professionals that are suited to help INCPAS achieve strategic initiatives through service on the board or in other leadership roles.

Kalk-Castro has been an accountant with CLH for approximately 22 years after joining the firm as an intern. In addition to her roles with CLH and INCPAS, Kalk-Castro is also highly active in community organizations, including serving as treasurer of Paladin, Inc., a board member with Leadership La Porte County, and also with the Michigan City Area School Vocational Building Trades, and with the Exchangettes, which is the women’s branch of the Exchange Club.

