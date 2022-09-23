More Girls, Young Women Joining Scouting Programs

Getty.

Becoming a Scout is one of the surest pathways for a young female to grow into an empowered woman. Lately, Scouting enrollment among girls has been growing throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan, creating a whole new generation of future leaders.

The Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council is pleased to report that expanded program offerings for girls has brought about increased levels of participation and a new era of opportunity. Programming is available for girls aged 5 to 17, and features all kinds of unique outdoor experiences, chances to learn new skills, activities that build confidence and character, and lots of ways to form lasting friendships.

“Our Council is incredibly excited about all of the great things that have been happening among the girls involved in Scouting programs throughout our service territory. Our local chapters are building strong, capable young women that will have the confidence in themselves to take on any endeavor they choose. They are finding power in themselves that is unlocked by all that Scouting offers, and we know they’re going to go on to accomplish great things in life,” said LaSalle Council CEO John M. Cary.

Currently, fall enrollment is open for more girls that wish to become Scouts. Activities feature established programs that can be tailored to a young person’s interests and are compatible with a busy family’s schedule.

What the Scouts themselves say:

84% of enrollees say that Scouting has helped them be more honest.

79% say that Scouting has helped them understand and sympathize with those less fortunate.

84% say Scouting has helped them become stronger team players.

Those wishing to enroll in a local program are encouraged to visit https://beascout.scouting.org/. At that link, local chapters can be looked up by zip code and the application process can be easily completed. Registration can also be completed through the organization’s texting platform by sending a text to 833-268-5758 with the keycode JOINBSA.

BSA LaSalle Council serves areas throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan, including Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke, Marshall, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien and Cass Counties in Michigan.