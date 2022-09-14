Pork Chop Dinner Fundraiser to Benefit White County Food Pantry and MUMC Online Campus

Getty.

The Monticello Methodist Women’s Group is going to be hosting a pork chop dinner fundraiser on Friday, September 30th to benefit both the White County Food Pantry and the Monticello United Methodist Church Online Campus.

Over the last several months as food prices and other household expenses have become more costly, the White County Food Pantry has experienced a significant increase in demand for food security assistance among residents throughout the county. This mirrors the much larger national trend of food banks reporting record-level numbers of families and individuals in need. Supplies of fresh foods like meat and produce have been in the highest demand, and many food banks have had to ration the items they have available.

In White County, IN about 10.4% of the population (2,510 people) do not know where they will get their next meal, according to Feeding America.

Members of the Monticello Methodist Women’s Group are passionate about providing aid to the community and have committed their support to the White County Food Pantry to help deliver more meals to families in need. Additional proceeds from the event will be donated to the Monticello United Methodist Church Online Campus, which is the church’s online remote worship program.

Details about the event:

Location: Monticello United Methodist Church (200 South Main Street).

Friday, September 30th from 4PM to 6:30PM.

Dine-in or carryout options will be available for attendees.

A pork chop dinner ticket will be $10 and will include two sides and dessert.

There will also be a pork burger ticket for $8 that will also include two sides and dessert.

https://porkchopfundraiser.eventbrite.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies or individuals wishing to contribute to the fundraiser. Sponsorships include logo placement or family photos on marketing materials as well as ticket packages. For more information about sponsoring, contact 219-226-0300.

The Monticello Methodist Women’s Group consists of active community members from the Monticello United Methodist Church in White County, IN. Through their fellowship, the group supports important community events and organizations through volunteer efforts and other activities.