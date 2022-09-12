Opportunities Abound for Young People in Scouting

Getty.

With scouting enrollment currently ramping up throughout more than 150 northern Indiana schools, thousands of young Hoosiers will soon gain access to unique and fun activities that will later become highly formative experiences for their futures. For both boys and girls, participating in scouting can lead to some of the most defining moments of their young lives. It’s where they’ll make new friendships, create fond memories with their peers, learn new skills, and most importantly learn new things about themselves.

In every sense, scouting enables young people to succeed in life. Becoming a scout can lead to stronger academic results, social skills, and self-esteem. The organization’s motto to “build a better world” applies both externally and internally for every young person that experiences scouting.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) LaSalle Council, which serves the Indiana counties of Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Starke, and Marshall, is actively gearing up for the fall season’s programming. Recruitment for local packs is underway, and a new generation of future business and community leaders are beginning their pathways by taking their first steps as scouts.

“Scouting is one of the best investments a parent can make for the future of their child because it brings both immediate and long-term returns. Throughout our local chapters, we’ve seen incredible developments take place among the children. Many are able to come out of their shell and grow into promising young people, backed by the support of lifelong friends and also strong individual self-reliance,” said LaSalle Council CEO John M. Cary.

This fall season is going to be an exciting time of year for Hoosier boys and girls that are involved in BSA programming. For many of these young people, enrollment in the scouts will be the start of a new chapter of personal growth. Now that signups and recruitment efforts underway, families throughout the northern Indiana region are encouraged to consider scouting for the next important phase of their child’s development.

Op-ed from Boy Scouts of America, LaSalle Council.

# Boy Scouts# BSA# LaSalle Council# Scouting# Cub Scouts

