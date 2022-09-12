Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership Academy

Getty.

Denise Kavanagh, a staff accountant with Northwest Indiana-based CLH, CPAs & Consultants, was recently accepted into the Valparaiso Chamber’s Leadership Academy.

Kavanagh’s addition to this program complements CLH’s values in several excellent ways. The company is firmly committed to community support and the development of the next generation of accounting industry leaders. Kavanagh’s experiences with the Leadership Academy will align well with these goals.

“We’re very enthusiastic about professional development at CLH. We encourage all of our team to continue to build their skill sets. Denise’s participation in the Leadership Academy will not only enhance our firm and our client outcomes but will also create a new asset for the community in the form of a talented leader that can help other local organizations grow,” said Angela Grothaus, CPA, CVA, and Senior Manager in the Valparaiso branch. Grothaus was also a participant in the Leadership Academy.

“It’s an incredible feeling when the company you work with supports and encourages your pursuits,” Kavanagh said. “My hope is to carry the lessons I learn at the Leadership Academy forward so that I may better contribute to local organizations, better assist our clients, and help to develop our growing team.”

The Valparaiso Chamber’s Leadership Academy is designed to build engagement, connections, and leadership skills in community service. The program was created as a joint effort between the Chamber and Purdue Extension and encourages individuals to be trustees of their community. Examples of the types of roles Academy graduates could transition into include activities like board service, governance, communication, ethics, accountability, and conflict management.

Denise Kavanagh is a staff accountant who joined the firm in September of 2020. In addition to being a CPA, her professional experience includes roles as a payroll specialist and an accounts receivable specialist. Kavanagh also volunteers with the Porter County CASA Program, which advocates for abused or neglected children.