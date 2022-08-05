Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Getty.

Three team members recently received promotions to new roles at CLH, CPAs & Consultants. This comes as the company, a region-based accounting and business consulting firm, celebrates its 30th anniversary in business and looks forward to the opening of a new third location in La Porte, IN, this summer.

Allison Raymond was promoted from senior accountant to manager, Jacob McVay was promoted from staff accountant to senior accountant, and Katherine Dibkey was promoted from processing specialist to assistant manager of the administrative team.

Commented Tony Gillisse, CPA and Partner at CLH, “This is a terrific achievement for our growing firm. We have three team members who are ready to graduate to leadership roles and serve as examples for incoming generations of future CLH members.” Added Robert Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH, “It’s a great point of pride for those of us who have been with CLH for many years because we’re witnessing the development of the next chapter of our firm. We congratulate and will continue to support these three individuals as they transition into their new positions.”

Allison Raymond. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

ALLISON RAYMOND

Having joined the firm initially as an office intern in 2014 and as a tax intern in 2015, the company officially welcomed Allison to the professional accounting staff in 2016. A lifelong resident of La Porte, Allison graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Indiana University (Bloomington) Kelley School of Business in 2016. Allison has advanced in her career from Staff Accountant to Senior Staff Accountant to the role of Manager. At CLH, Allison primarily focuses on developing her talents in tax, payroll services and reporting, and bookkeeping. Her cheerful personality contributes to her successful development of relationships with clients, staff, and the larger community.

Allison is a member of the Indiana CPA Society and was appointed to a two-year term on the Indiana CPA Society’s Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA). In the past, she served as Treasurer for the United Way of LaPorte County and was involved with the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association and the IU Alumni Association. Additionally, she assists with developing the company’s relationships in the La Porte area. When she’s not at the office, Allison fulfills her duties as a self-proclaimed Chicago Cubs superfan and can often be found at Wrigley Field watching the Cubs play, hanging at the beach, or relaxing by crafting and sewing.

Jacob McVay. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

JACOB MCVAY

Jacob McVay started with CLH in 2018 as an Associate before he graduated college. He completed his studies in 2019 after graduating with a B.S. in Accounting from Purdue University Northwest.

As a senior accountant, McVay’s primary responsibilities will include business tax preparation, planning, and providing support to CLH’s business valuation department.

Jacob is a member of the Indiana CPA Society as well as a member of the United Way of LaPorte County Finance Committee. McVay’s hometown is La Porte, IN, where he currently resides. His hobbies include binging Netflix, attending concerts, and checking out local breweries.

Katherine Dibkey. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

KATHERINE DIBKEY

Katherine Dibkey started with CLH in 2011 and currently has 17 years of experience as an administrative professional. Her educational background includes an A.S. in Computer Software Technology, which she earned from Brown Mackie College in 2008.

At CLH, Dibkey’s primary responsibilities include supporting the IT department, electronic file management, and assisting with the management needs of the administrative team.

Dibkey is a Michigan City native and loves the freshwater lake with its amazing beaches. She can often be found spending time with family, working on crocheting, and crafting.