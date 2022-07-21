Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VP

Getty.

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Alber, PhD as the new vice president of the organization’s Excel Center, a tuition-free school that provides the Indiana CORE 40 highschool degree to Hoosier adults.

In his new role, Alber will be helping students earn a high school diploma and will be connecting them to certifications and training for local employment through Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

“We’re very proud to add Chris’s knowledge to our leadership team at the Goodwill Excel Centers. He has quite a diverse amount of academic experience in working with different student populations and serving across a number of administrative roles. These skillsets are going to lead to great outcomes and promising careers for the students in our Excel Center programs,” said Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

Chris Abler. Goodwill.

Dr. Alber’s initial goals are to increase enrollment at the four Excel Campuses (South Bend, Elkhart, Gary, and Hammond) and to connect with local stakeholders to communicate the mission of Goodwill Industries. Companies that are seeking talented employees can connect with Goodwill’s programs for high-quality training and education opportunities.

Alber has more than 27 years of professional experience in the academic sector. He was a teacher from 1995 to 2008 in multiple environments, including alternative school settings, special education settings, and in general high school classrooms. Since 2008 he has served in administrative leadership most recently as the principal of La Porte High School.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy from Indiana State University 2021, an Educational Specialist degree from Indiana State University in 2018, and a master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2000.