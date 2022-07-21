Four Leadership Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Getty.

Four individuals were recently promoted to new leadership roles at CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Kylee Fraze Norman was promoted from her role as a Senior Manager to Director. Additionally, Angela Grothaus, Lisa Human, and Jeffrey Whittler were each promoted from Manager to Senior Manager.

“As our company celebrates its 30th year, we’re proud to announce that several of our outstanding accounting professionals are advancing their careers and becoming our next generation of leaders at CLH,” said Robert Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH. “Each one of our four promotions represents talent that goes above and beyond for our clients, and we’re excited about all the great things that will come under their leadership.” Commented Tony Gillisse, CPA and Partner of CLH, “We have such a gifted pool of professionals and it’s impressive to see the leadership growth of each of these individuals over the last few years. We know they’re going to be instrumental in taking CLH to the next level.”

KYLEE FRAZE NORMAN, CPA

Having joined CLH, CPAs & Consultants initially as a Senior Staff Accountant in 2015, Kylee Fraze Norman has advanced into the position of Director. Kylee graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Purdue University in 2006 and earned her CPA credential in 2009. As a Director at CLH, Kylee primarily focuses on managing tax-related client projects and fulfills the role as Tax Department Lead. She oversees tax software for the firm, including the implementation and oversight of tax department protocol, and is also responsible for coordinating staff development and training in areas of taxation, developing internal processes, and upholding quality control standards. Kylee also fulfills additional responsibilities, including preparation of financial statements, client consulting, and staff management. Kylee is a member of the AICPA and the Indiana CPA Society. Her approachable, outgoing personality contributes to her successful development of relationships in the NWI community.

Kylee has served as the Treasurer for the Boys & Girls Club of La Porte County since 2015 and is an Ex-Officio Executive Committee Member of Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association as of 2020. When she’s not at the office consulting with her clients, Kylee enjoys a variety of fitness pursuits and can often be found breaking a sweat to her favorite 80s jams. In her spare time, Kylee spends quality time with her husband and daughter and takes her dog, Charlie, on long walks.

Kylee Fraze Norman. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

ANGELA GROTHAUS, CPA, CVA

Having joined CLH, CPAs & Consultants initially as a Senior Staff Accountant in 2014, Angela Grothaus has advanced into the position of Senior Manager. Angela primarily focuses on conducting business valuations and managing assurance and financial reporting projects. Her meticulous, thorough approach is appreciated by her clients and her friendly personality has contributed to her successful development of relationships with clients and in the Northwest Indiana business community.

Angela serves as the Treasurer for the Art Barn School of Art and is a member of the AICPA, Indiana CPA Society, and National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts. She also assists with developing the firm’s relationships with the Valparaiso community.

When she’s not at the office, Angela fulfills her musical pursuits by playing with Windiana, and can often be found rehearsing on her saxophone. In her spare time, Angela serves as an Uber driver for her teenage daughter and acts as the custodial crew for her dogs.

Angela Grothaus. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

LISA HUMAN, CPA

A ray of sunshine around the office, Lisa Human initially joined CLH, CPAs & Consultants as a Staff Accountant in 2014 and has since advanced to take on the role of Senior Manager. Lisa is a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University, having earned her B.S. in Accounting in 2013 and her M.S. in Accounting in 2017. She became a licensed CPA in 2019. Lisa provides a range of professional accounting services to clients, including advising clients on tax implications of organizational decisions and assisting business owners to develop best practices, including policies and internal controls. She also provides the firm and clients with payroll tax and bookkeeping management and prepares financial statements. Lisa is known as the QuickBooks queen of CLH and is skilled in educating clients and staff on best practices in QuickBooks.

Lisa has actively served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations in the NWI region, including Homeward Bound and Ivy Tech Community Schools. In 2021, Lisa became a Board Member of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Lisa actively seeks to develop effective relationships with a wide variety of business owners, employees, and the community at large. Outside of the office, Lisa enjoys spending time with her husband and sons, going to the beach, and crafting.

Lisa Human. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

JEFFREY WHITTLER

Always calm and composed, Jeff Whittler is a constant for the clients with whom he works. He joined the firm in 2006 as a Staff Accountant after graduating from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and a minor in Information Technology. He has since developed in his career to take on the role of Senior Manager. In his position, Jeff oversees the firm’s personal property tax and fixed assets management and works directly with new staff to implement staff training, and fulfills other responsibilities, including tax preparation and planning, financial statement preparation, and client consulting.

Jeff serves as Treasurer of the La Porte Kiwanis Club and is a member of the Indiana State CPA Society and the AICPA. Originally from Mill Creek, Indiana, he hails from a family of accountants. Outside the office, Jeff enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, attending Notre Dame games, and traveling.

Jeff Whittler. CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

Source for employee bios: CLH, CPAs & Consultants.