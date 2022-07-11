Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the Year

Lynn Duttlinger (center) is presented with two awards by Heather Donofry (L) and Julie Moore (R), representatives of the Greater Indiana Cha CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

Lynn Duttlinger, Senior Director with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, was recently recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association of NWI with two awards commemorating her 1st place individual fundraising win and 2nd place team fundraising win for 2021. As a result, she earned the title of Top Individual Fundraiser of the Year.

Last year, Duttlinger raised $6,580 as an individual during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Michigan City. She also coordinated a team of supporters who raised an additional $100 for a total of $6,680 for 2021.

This is not the first time Duttlinger has earned awards for Alzheimer’s fundraising. Over her 10 years of participation, she has been able to raise a grand total of $41,731 to fund Alzheimer’s research and treatment.

“All of this was made possible by our generous donors, including CLH, CPAs & Consultants. Every dollar raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event puts us one step closer to new breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s treatment, and I’m very honored to have been named a top fundraiser from last year’s walk,” Duttlinger said.

She explained her motivation for her fundraising efforts, saying, “My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012, and that’s when I started participating in the walk. She passed in 2017, and I made a promise that I will continue this effort until a cure is found.”

Each year, Duttlinger’s son Andrew walks in the event with her, as well as numerous good friends. She describes the walk along the Michigan City shoreline as a beautiful stroll and encourages others to join in the experience. The 2022 walk will be held on October 8th and individuals wishing to support Duttlinger's "Team Hope” can find more information online on the walk’s website.

“The CLH team is deeply involved in community-based activities. All of us are incredibly proud of Lynn’s fundraising success for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Robert Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH. “To be named a Top Fundraiser more than once is a remarkable achievement and a true reflection of Lynn’s drive to reach a cure. We all share in this enthusiasm and look forward to this year’s walk.”

Duttlinger has been with CLH since 2003 and has more than 40 years’ experience in the accounting industry. She has extensive knowledge in the areas of taxation and tax analysis, but community involvement is where her true passions lie.

In addition to her work with the Alzheimer’s Association, Duttlinger is active with multiple community organizations. She serves as the treasurer for Save the Dunes, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the Indiana Dunes, and as treasurer for the South Shore Nautical Education Foundation (SSNEF), a nonprofit that promotes boating safety and education.

Duttlinger is also a board member with the Shiloh Pond Committee, which protects natural resources in Kingfield, ME, and is also a board member with the Valparaiso Family YMCA Foundation in Valparaiso, IN.

CLH, CPAs & Consultants is an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Michigan City, Valparaiso, and La Porte. The company is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.