NWI Nonprofit Earns 501(c)(3) Status

Group dedicated to advancing the careers of regional women has attained a new charitable organization certification.

Crown Point, IN – 6/27/2022 – The strongest organization that fosters career advancement for women throughout the NWI region has recently attained 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service. The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA), which is dedicated to building opportunities for women to excel, now has federal income tax exemption as a public charity.

Donors and supporting organizations can now deduct contributions they make to NWIIWA under IRC Section 170. Tax deductible bequests, devises, transfers, and gifts are also permissible under Sections 2055, 2106, or 2522.

“This is an incredible day and a major milestone for all of NWIIWA and its members,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. “We’ve been working to attain 501(c)(3) status for nearly two and a half years. Now, every individual or company that chooses to support women in our region will have the added ability to make deductions for their contributions on their taxes. This will only help to further NWIIWA’s mission to deliver more high-quality educational and professional opportunities that augment careers and create bright futures.”

In addition to the new certification, the association recently announced that 120 finalists for the 11th-annual Influential Women Awards Banquet, which will take place on September 29th, 2022, at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville. A complete list of the 2022 finalists is available online.

About NWIIWA: The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is the leading regional group for the professional development of women and their careers.