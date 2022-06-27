Five Nonprofits Selected to Receive Donations from 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing

Getty.

Last year raised $25,000 for five nonprofits. This year aims to raise even more.

Crown Point, IN – 6/27/2022 – Organizers of the 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing are pleased to announce that five local nonprofits have been selected to receive donations from this year’s event. The golf outing is arranged by leaders from multiple prominent Northwest Indiana companies as a fun way to raise money for charity and safety programming throughout the region.

The 2022 nonprofits that will receive donations will be:

Last year’s 2021 golf outing raised $25,000 for five local nonprofit organizations. This year, officials are hoping for the chance to raise even more.

Remaining proceeds from the event will be used to support safety and educational programming for NWI businesses through NWIBRT’s collaborative initiatives.

“These five nonprofits were selected by our committee because of the tremendous impact they make here in our region. Their work is very much in alignment with the philosophies of NWIBRT and each one of these organizations makes a real difference in the lives of Hoosiers throughout our area. We’re proud to support these five recipients and all of the fine work they do,” said Tina Stevens from Iron Workers Local #395, co-chair of the 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Golf Committee.

The 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing is scheduled for September 16th at the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, IN.

About NWIBRT: The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) is an independent, non-profit council of local firms committed to the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in Northwest Indiana.