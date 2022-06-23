Experienced Leaders, Eagle Scouts Appointed to Boy Scouts LaSalle Council Board

Building Indiana Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgFHz_0gJcW58M00
Getty.

The Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council elected and approved seven new business and community leaders to serve on its Board of Directors during its 2022 annual council meeting.

The newly appointed members each join the council with unique backgrounds that will strengthen the programming offered by the Boy Scouts throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. Also, several of the new board members are deeply familiar with the organization’s philosophies. For example, three of the new members have previously attained Eagle Scout status, and another is a parent of two Eagle Scouts.

“We’re very proud to announce our new 2022-2023 board members and the incredible cross section of leadership experience that each new member brings to our council,” said LaSalle Council CEO John M. Cary. “One of our organization’s core objectives is to develop the character and leadership abilities of young people that we serve, and I can think of no finer examples for our scouts to follow than the new individuals joining our board.”

“It’s an honor to participate in an organization that is so formative for youths in our region,” said Board President Chris Miller. “Becoming a scout can shape a young person’s entire future, and our board will be working diligently to ensure that our activities and programs support positive and lifelong outcomes for our scouts.”

The following is a list of the new LaSalle Council Board Members for the 2022-2023 term:

  • LaSalle Council Board President: Chris Miller – Vice President, GDC Manufacturing – Elkhart County
  • LaSalle Council Commissioner: David Harnish – Faculty Member, IU Northwest – Lake County
  • Scout Executive/CEO: John M. Cary – LaSalle Council
  • Robert “Bob” Wade – Partner, Barnes & Thornburg – St. Joseph County, (Eagle Scout)
  • Dolly Duffy – Executive Director, Notre Dame Alumni Association – St. Joseph County
  • Barb Regnitz – Community Leader – Porter County
  • Alan Loyd – Executive Director, Beacon Health & Fitness – St. Joseph County, (Eagle Scout)
  • Rex Voorheis – Chief Information & Security Officer, Crowe LLP – St. Joseph County
  • Jason Wogoman – President, Middlebury Electric Company – Elkhart County
  • Lee Blakemore – President, K12 Community Engagement – St. Joseph County, (Eagle Scout)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Boy Scouts# LaSalle# Indiana# Michigan# Eagle Scouts

Comments / 0

Published by

Building Indiana Business magazine is the largest business-to-business publication in the state of Indiana. It contains all kinds of different business topics for professionals and decision-makers.

Crown Point, IN
440 followers

More from Building Indiana Business

Michigan City, IN

Craighead Commemorates Three Decades of Success with CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Michigan City, IN – 6/28/2022 – CLH, CPAs & Consultants is celebrating the noteworthy achievements of its founder John A. Craighead, CPA, CVA, in tandem with the firm’s 30th anniversary in business. CLH, CPAs & Consultants is an accounting and business consulting firm with offices across northern Indiana. Craighead founded the company in 1992 and currently serves as a consultant.

Read full story
Crown Point, IN

NWI Nonprofit Earns 501(c)(3) Status

Group dedicated to advancing the careers of regional women has attained a new charitable organization certification. Crown Point, IN – 6/27/2022 – The strongest organization that fosters career advancement for women throughout the NWI region has recently attained 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service. The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA), which is dedicated to building opportunities for women to excel, now has federal income tax exemption as a public charity.

Read full story
Crown Point, IN

Five Nonprofits Selected to Receive Donations from 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing

Last year raised $25,000 for five nonprofits. This year aims to raise even more. Crown Point, IN – 6/27/2022 – Organizers of the 2022 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing are pleased to announce that five local nonprofits have been selected to receive donations from this year’s event. The golf outing is arranged by leaders from multiple prominent Northwest Indiana companies as a fun way to raise money for charity and safety programming throughout the region.

Read full story
Indiana State

Very Cool Things are Happening in Indiana Recycling

There are quite a few awesome things happening in Indiana recycling these days, and it’s really not what you’d expect. The recent activity has been highly innovative and surprising – far from things like crushing pop cans or separating your bottles. Companies in Indiana have been using advanced technology to make important, and in some cases critical, products from literal discarded or useless trash.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

Keeping Wages Matched with Inflation and Rising Costs

When inflation goes up, as it most certainly has over the last year or so, employees feel the pinch. Less purchasing power will mean more people will start to browse for better-paying jobs, which adds yet another challenge for Hoosier business leaders to overcome. What if there were a way to mitigate this? Could some kind of inflation wage strategy be used to keep workers happy and retain them in their current roles?

Read full story
Indiana State

Learning What Broadband Ready Means for Hoosier Firms

Over the last few months as more areas in Indiana attained Broadband Ready status, Building Indiana’s editorial team started getting curious about what kind of an impact it would have on business. How much can internet speeds affect economic development and what does Broadband Ready status mean for a community that earns it? We did some digging to learn more about what these things will bring to Hoosier companies.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana’s Biggest Health Challenges - (Opinion)

Aside from the COVID pandemic, which has obviously gotten most of the attention the last few years, Indiana has a slew of other health concerns that affect the ways our companies perform. Just because our other health issues have been on the back burner for a while does not mean they have gone away. In fact, many of them have grown worse and they are certainly having an impact on our bottom lines.

Read full story
Crown Point, IN

Direct Healthcare is a Vital Tool to Improve Employee Health - (Opinion)

For more than two years, employers have done their best to navigate a pandemic that placed unprecedented pressures on the well-being of their workforce. One unfortunate side-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the impact of delays in care. A recent study from the Harvard Chan School of Public Health found that roughly 20% said they or their household members delayed receiving medical care or were unable to get care at all during the crisis.

Read full story

When Employees Save Money, Companies Win

Stress and anxiety create all kinds of problems for productivity, and one of the top causes for these feelings are financial troubles. That’s why one of the top business trends of the last few months has been finding ways to help employees build their savings and establishing a little financial breathing room. Whether it’s for retirement or for emergency planning, companies have been stepping up to support and educate their workers about how to save money.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Rebuilding a Community through Investment and Jobs

Everyone knows that when a company decides to establish a new facility, it can have a substantial impact on their chosen community. But, what if that notion was used as a force for good? What would happen if a company specifically chose a location where they could create the best possible local impact? That interesting idea is happening right here in Indiana today, with the culmination of a new medical device manufacturing facility from Cook Medical and its partners. The entire project was developed with a community-driven focus that could very well bring prosperity to an area with some of the highest unemployment and poverty rates in Indiana.

Read full story

Tech is Growing Fast in Manufacturing

More and more Hoosier manufacturing operations are going all in on new tech, a clear sign that Industry 4.0 is really taking off in Indiana. Over the last few years, the need to become more efficient and proficient has become more apparent than ever for companies that make things. New funding pathways and innovations in technology have enabled many Hoosier firms to dynamically change the way they do business.

Read full story
Michigan City, IN

CLH, CPAs & Consultants Celebrating 30 Years of Dedicated Service

CLH, CPAs & Consultants is looking back proudly on its three-decade history as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. Over that time, the company has grown significantly and has impacted valued clients, businesses, and community organizations throughout Northwest Indiana.

Read full story
Merrillville, IN

60+ Companies Honored for Outstanding Performance in Safety and Construction

Cargill earned an Owner Excellence in Leadership award from NWIBRT.DMS. Sixty Northwest Indiana construction companies were recently honored for their outstanding performances in safety and project excellence at the Construction Awards Banquet held in Merrillville by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF).

Read full story
Michigan City, IN

Hough Celebrates Notable Career with CLH, CPAs and Consultants

Linda K. Hough, CPA, retired, is celebrating the conclusion of a remarkable career with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices across northern Indiana. Hough’s retirement coincides with the firm’s commemoration of its own 30th anniversary.

Read full story
1 comments
Hammond, IN

Region Association Taking Action to Increase Mental Health Awareness

Following a recent awareness survey about mental health topics in the construction industry, officials from the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) are organizing a nationally accredited seminar to educate employers about mental health first aid. This will teach employers steps to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

Read full story
Lake County, IN

Lake County Corn Dogs Baseball Franchise Seeks National Anthem Performers

CROWIN POINT, IN -- Can you sing the national anthem? Play it on an instrument? Have a band? The Lake County Corn Dogs want you on the field with them this summer. All types of talent are encouraged to audition, including individual singers, choirs, musical artists and military ensembles.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

From a Small Indiana Town to the Chicago C-Suite - Learn about One Woman's Rise to the Top

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is pleased to invite regional professionals to a special luncheon and presentation on April 21st at ArcelorMittal’s Research and Development Global Headquarters. Noted Chicago business leader and published author Vicki Znavor will be presenting about authenticity and the path to owning one’s life story.

Read full story
Indiana State

Hoosier Firms are Well Into the EV Game

Indiana is very good at making things move. We’re one of the top states in the nation when it comes to automobiles, ranking 6th out of all U.S. states for car exports in 2020 based on data from CoPilot, an online auto sales website. Today, manufacturers in our state are working to make sure we stay that way with the next generation of vehicles coming to market. Hoosier firms want to be number one in the electric vehicle (EV) game, and they’re already charging ahead.

Read full story
Indiana State

Seed Funding is Sprouting Up All Kinds of New Companies

Dollars from venture capital and other investment firms have been tilling a lot of soil in Indiana lately. Seed funding rounds have come to an assortment of unique startup companies, several of which are pioneering totally new concepts. It’s clear that savvy investors see a great deal of potential in Hoosier entrepreneurs and are willing to bank on their success.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy