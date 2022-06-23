Experienced Leaders, Eagle Scouts Appointed to Boy Scouts LaSalle Council Board

Getty.

The Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council elected and approved seven new business and community leaders to serve on its Board of Directors during its 2022 annual council meeting.

The newly appointed members each join the council with unique backgrounds that will strengthen the programming offered by the Boy Scouts throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. Also, several of the new board members are deeply familiar with the organization’s philosophies. For example, three of the new members have previously attained Eagle Scout status, and another is a parent of two Eagle Scouts.

“We’re very proud to announce our new 2022-2023 board members and the incredible cross section of leadership experience that each new member brings to our council,” said LaSalle Council CEO John M. Cary. “One of our organization’s core objectives is to develop the character and leadership abilities of young people that we serve, and I can think of no finer examples for our scouts to follow than the new individuals joining our board.”

“It’s an honor to participate in an organization that is so formative for youths in our region,” said Board President Chris Miller. “Becoming a scout can shape a young person’s entire future, and our board will be working diligently to ensure that our activities and programs support positive and lifelong outcomes for our scouts.”

The following is a list of the new LaSalle Council Board Members for the 2022-2023 term: