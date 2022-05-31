Michigan City, IN

CLH, CPAs & Consultants Celebrating 30 Years of Dedicated Service

Building Indiana Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Us4S_0fvwKmgx00
Getty.

CLH, CPAs & Consultants is looking back proudly on its three-decade history as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. Over that time, the company has grown significantly and has impacted valued clients, businesses, and community organizations throughout Northwest Indiana.

CLH was originally founded in 1992 as Craighead and Company, P.C. Back then, only the founder John Craighead, his wife Pat Craighead, and his assistant filled the company’s ranks. Partners Robert (Bob) Lange, III, and Linda Hough joined the firm in 1993 and 1997, respectively, expanding the firm’s offerings with the formation of Craighead, Lange and Hough, P.C. in 1999.

For a number of years, John Craighead and Linda Hough oversaw business operations in the Michigan City headquarters and Bob Lange managed a CLH branch in South Holland, Illinois. Today, the firm has grown into a team of 35 individuals spread across two offices in Michigan City and Valparaiso, and looks forward to opening a third office in La Porte in the summer of 2022.

As CLH grew, its capabilities and service offerings expanded to include a full suite of professional services, including business consulting, valuations, support services, and financial reporting, among others. Today, 10 of CLH’s team members are licensed CPAs, the most the firm has ever had at one time, and several additional team members are actively pursuing their CPA licensure. The professional team’s talents and dedication have proven to be fundamental to the firm’s achievements.

CLH is preparing for future growth that will serve to strengthen the company’s pipeline of talented accounting professionals for generations to come.

How the Times Have Changed

It was a different world for business and accounting in the early 1990s when CLH first began. Technology has revolutionized the industry, and over the years CLH adopted a variety of new technologies to maximize their efficiencies and develop the firm into what it is today.

The firm’s early equipment consisted of a few computers, a single copier and dot matrix printer, and paper-and-pencil methods to get the job done. Today, CLH is almost an entirely paperless office utilizing a full suite of software to support business operations, client services, and remote work. As the nature of the accounting industry shifted away from traditional accountancy toward advisory services, the firm embraced new approaches and adapted accordingly.

The firm’s administrative team has also experienced remarkable growth. From a single personal assistant, CLH now employs a team of 11 individuals who fulfill a range of administrative responsibilities that didn’t exist when the firm first began, including human resources, information technology, communications, and a host of internal operations. CLH’s client services team is a vital component of the firm’s success.

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is CLH’s commitment to establishing long-lasting relationships with clients. It is notable that several of CLH’s original clients have continued to remain clients of the firm since the company’s inception—30 years with the same trusted advisers. This is a testament to CLH’s unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, creative solutions for their clients.

New Chapter, Renewed Commitment

In 2016, Tony Gillisse, CPA, joined the firm as a partner. The company’s name was updated to CLH, CPAs & Consultants as a lasting tribute to the three founding partners and a nod to the future as CLH transitioned toward advisory services and business consulting.

Along with this new chapter in the company’s history comes a renewed commitment to the communities in which the company operates. Since it was first established, CLH has been committed to investing in local community. John Craighead, Bob Lange, Linda Hough, and Tony Gillisse have all donated their time, technical prowess, and other talents to NWI community and business organizations, including the Portage Township YMCA, Intercollegiate Ministries, Michiana Resources (now part of Paladin, Inc.), the Regional Development Company, and Dunebrook, among many others. The firm is proud to see its current professional team continue in the same spirit by serving as board members and active volunteers with other well-known, local community organizations. This legacy of service to both clients and the surrounding community has become a deep component of CLH’s culture and will only grow with the forthcoming chapters of the firm’s future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfEGI_0fvwKmgx00
JOHN CRAIGHEAD, CPA, CVA.CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aolkF_0fvwKmgx00
ROBERT LANGE, III, CPA.CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrI7w_0fvwKmgx00
LINDA HOUGH, CPA, RETIRED.CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EO6FF_0fvwKmgx00
TONY GILLISSE, CPA.CLH, CPAs & Consultants.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CLH# CPA# Accounting# Milestone# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Building Indiana Business magazine is the largest business-to-business publication in the state of Indiana. It contains all kinds of different business topics for professionals and decision-makers.

Crown Point, IN
272 followers

More from Building Indiana Business

Indianapolis, IN

Rebuilding a Community through Investment and Jobs

Everyone knows that when a company decides to establish a new facility, it can have a substantial impact on their chosen community. But, what if that notion was used as a force for good? What would happen if a company specifically chose a location where they could create the best possible local impact? That interesting idea is happening right here in Indiana today, with the culmination of a new medical device manufacturing facility from Cook Medical and its partners. The entire project was developed with a community-driven focus that could very well bring prosperity to an area with some of the highest unemployment and poverty rates in Indiana.

Read full story

Tech is Growing Fast in Manufacturing

More and more Hoosier manufacturing operations are going all in on new tech, a clear sign that Industry 4.0 is really taking off in Indiana. Over the last few years, the need to become more efficient and proficient has become more apparent than ever for companies that make things. New funding pathways and innovations in technology have enabled many Hoosier firms to dynamically change the way they do business.

Read full story
Merrillville, IN

60+ Companies Honored for Outstanding Performance in Safety and Construction

Cargill earned an Owner Excellence in Leadership award from NWIBRT.DMS. Sixty Northwest Indiana construction companies were recently honored for their outstanding performances in safety and project excellence at the Construction Awards Banquet held in Merrillville by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF).

Read full story
Michigan City, IN

Hough Celebrates Notable Career with CLH, CPAs and Consultants

Linda K. Hough, CPA, retired, is celebrating the conclusion of a remarkable career with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices across northern Indiana. Hough’s retirement coincides with the firm’s commemoration of its own 30th anniversary.

Read full story
Hammond, IN

Region Association Taking Action to Increase Mental Health Awareness

Following a recent awareness survey about mental health topics in the construction industry, officials from the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) are organizing a nationally accredited seminar to educate employers about mental health first aid. This will teach employers steps to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

Read full story
Lake County, IN

Lake County Corn Dogs Baseball Franchise Seeks National Anthem Performers

CROWIN POINT, IN -- Can you sing the national anthem? Play it on an instrument? Have a band? The Lake County Corn Dogs want you on the field with them this summer. All types of talent are encouraged to audition, including individual singers, choirs, musical artists and military ensembles.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

From a Small Indiana Town to the Chicago C-Suite - Learn about One Woman's Rise to the Top

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is pleased to invite regional professionals to a special luncheon and presentation on April 21st at ArcelorMittal’s Research and Development Global Headquarters. Noted Chicago business leader and published author Vicki Znavor will be presenting about authenticity and the path to owning one’s life story.

Read full story
Indiana State

Hoosier Firms are Well Into the EV Game

Indiana is very good at making things move. We’re one of the top states in the nation when it comes to automobiles, ranking 6th out of all U.S. states for car exports in 2020 based on data from CoPilot, an online auto sales website. Today, manufacturers in our state are working to make sure we stay that way with the next generation of vehicles coming to market. Hoosier firms want to be number one in the electric vehicle (EV) game, and they’re already charging ahead.

Read full story
Indiana State

Seed Funding is Sprouting Up All Kinds of New Companies

Dollars from venture capital and other investment firms have been tilling a lot of soil in Indiana lately. Seed funding rounds have come to an assortment of unique startup companies, several of which are pioneering totally new concepts. It’s clear that savvy investors see a great deal of potential in Hoosier entrepreneurs and are willing to bank on their success.

Read full story
Indiana State

Hoosier Business Parks are Booming

WestGate Academy at WestGate@Crane Technology ParkWestGate@Crane Technology Park. Indiana’s business parks have been an exceptionally hot market over the past several months with multimillion dollar investments and huge numbers of new jobs. Every corner of the state has seen major announcements happening in their parks. Indianapolis in particular has been “seeing record-level absorption numbers, leading to historical vacancy lows,” according to JLL’s reporting on the industrial sector, and the trend shows no signs of slowing.

Read full story
Indiana State

Are Two Tiers a Bad Thing?

Two-tier compensation has been a traditional payroll structure in many different types of industries going back decades, but it has come under quite a bit of scrutiny among workers in the current labor climate. Building Indiana was curious about all the attention the topic has been getting, so we took a dive into what it is and why some folks either love it or hate it.

Read full story

Big Dollars are Going Into Fiber Internet Projects

Lightning-fast internet is coming to many areas of Indiana backed by an assortment of multimillion-dollar investments. Many of these projects are going to be connecting underserved areas of the state to some of the fastest internet speeds available – more than doubling the download/upload speeds of cable with no performance loss during peak hours. This is going to be a huge asset for business.

Read full story
Lake County, IN

Lake County Colleges are Major Economic Drivers

Colleges in Lake County, IN are well known for creating big opportunities that go far beyond the positive outcomes of their students. They are major economic drivers that support thousands of regional jobs and help attract investment from all kinds of unique entities.

Read full story
Porter County, IN

New Respite Center to Feature Fully Accessible Treehouse

This is a concept image of what OE’s accessible treehouse may look like. Final concept and designer TBD.Nelson Treehouse and Supply. Respite is a beautiful word even in the most general of uses. But when it’s applied to describe relief for caregivers, it can become a truly life-changing moment for everyone involved. Being a caregiver is incredibly difficult, often requiring great sacrifices and personal strain. In these situations, respite is a precious commodity that has a direct impact on health outcomes. That’s what makes the upcoming Lakeside Respite Center from Opportunity Enterprises (OE) so important.

Read full story
Lake County, IN

Lake County Corn Dogs Tap Local Baseball Talent to Build New Team

The Lake County Corn Dogs baseball franchise has signed four NWI Region products and two Illinois players for its 2022 inaugural season. Pitcher and first baseman Doug Loden, Lake Central High School/Joliet Junior College.

Read full story

401(k)s Vs. Pensions - Insights from Experts

What type of retirement savings option does your company offer to your employees? Every industry has its preferred types, but bid you know that large differences exist between some of the most common offerings? At first, it may seem like there is parity between some of the most common ones, like a 401(k) or a pension plan. Most folks might assume the two are on par in the long run. But recent data suggests that if we fast forward to our employees’ post-retirement years, there might be a large financial gap among the outcomes.

Read full story
8 comments

Boosting Employee Health this Spring

As we shake off the last frosty grasps of winter and finally make our way into spring, we should be looking at new and fun ways to boost employee health during the workday. There’s a lot of great reasons to consider getting a little healthier, and companies have a lot to gain when they do.

Read full story
Indiana State

Cobots are Providing an Edge for Hoosier Workers

If a company could provide its employees with a third arm, what kinds of things would they be able to achieve? That might sound like a hypothetical question from a science fiction plot, but lots of businesses have been looking into the possibility lately to combat labor shortages. Numerous operations throughout the state have been piloting technology designed to provide workers with an extra edge. These cobots, as they’re called, have been helping workers get more things done.

Read full story
Indiana State

Creating a New Pipeline for CPAs

Indiana has a rather strong need for more accounting professionals. In fact, the state’s INDemand Jobs website ranks the demand for accountants as a 5 out of 5 flames – denoting how hot the job market for their skills has become. Companies have been working hard to find and keep the professionals they need, and all signs indicate their struggle may only grow with time. That’s why accounting experts in Indiana have been strategizing on new ways to develop a pipeline for more people who are skilled in the art of numbers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy