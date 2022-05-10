Michigan City, IN

Hough Celebrates Notable Career with CLH, CPAs and Consultants

Building Indiana Business

Getty.

Linda K. Hough, CPA, retired, is celebrating the conclusion of a remarkable career with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices across northern Indiana. Hough’s retirement coincides with the firm’s commemoration of its own 30th anniversary.

Hough, having joined the firm in 1997, quickly became a partner within two years. In her 25 years with CLH, Hough has provided her clients, the firm, and surrounding community with the highest level of service. “In the two and a half decades that Linda has been with CLH, she has been an asset to our clients, team, and to the community as well,” said Robert Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH. “She has actively shaped our region, both in terms of the success stories she helped build for CLH clients and through her participation in numerous local organizations that have made significant impact on people’s lives. We’re so proud of everything she’s achieved and are honored that she’s been a part of our firm for the past 25 years.”

Linda K Hough.

Hough responded, “It’s been the experience of a lifetime to grow CLH into the firm it’s become today with my other partners. In all these years, we never lost sight of our purpose and vision: to give clients the best service possible while creating a meaningful career for our team. I am proud of what we have accomplished in the firm’s 30-year history and honored to have been a part of such an amazing team.” Added Tony Gillisse, CPA and Partner of CLH, “Linda has established a legacy of dedication and professionalism. The ways in which she shaped the firm will continue for generations.”

Hough has served for more than 40 years in the accounting industry, beginning her career with other accounting firms in Northwest Indiana.

In her career with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Hough has also devoted her time to several leading community organizations. She has served as president and treasurer of Dunebrook, a child abuse prevention and child advocacy center, and as chairperson and treasurer of the Regional Development Company, and as chairperson and treasurer of Michiana Resources (now a part of Paladin, Inc.), a rehabilitation agency that serves individuals with disabilities and/or vocational disadvantages. Hough has also served with Leadership LaPorte County, on the Brown Mackie College Advisory Board, and as a board member of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the LaPorte County Revolving Loan Fund. She served as treasurer of the Michigan City United Way and was involved with the merger of the Michigan City and LaPorte branches into one county-wide United Way. In recognition of her services to her profession and community, Linda was awarded the Athena Award in 2006 by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. She was also presented with the Lester Radke Award in 2018 for her service to Dunebrook. She was named as a finalist for the 2016 Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Award and was also nominated for the Outstanding Community Service Award in 2013 from INCPAS.

