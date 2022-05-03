Region Association Taking Action to Increase Mental Health Awareness

Getty.

Following a recent awareness survey about mental health topics in the construction industry, officials from the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) are organizing a nationally accredited seminar to educate employers about mental health first aid. This will teach employers steps to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

Subjects like depression and suicide are major problems in the construction industry – particularly among male workers. A construction worker is five times more likely to commit suicide than be killed by a workplace accident, according to the CDC. The rates of suicide for men in construction are twice that of other industries.

“This is a scenario where NWIBRT was compelled to bring new resources to employers. Our association’s mission is to improve safety throughout the regional construction workforce. One of the key challenges in the construction industry recently has been a need for greater access and awareness about mental health topics, notably including suicide and substance abuse. That’s why we’ve connected with national experts who can help enlighten and inform about this very serious topic,” said Joseph Lampert, NWIBRT chairman.

NWIBRT’s Summer Certificate Series on Mental Health Awareness will feature experts from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, which is a Washington DC-based nonprofit that advocates for mental health expansion and integration. Attendees will be learning about Mental Health First Aid, which teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

The seminar will take place on May 24th and is open to anyone wishing to attend. The information presented will be geared toward the construction industry, but students and other members of the public are welcome to attend and learn. The seminar will be held at Purdue University Northwest in the 3rd Floor Student Union/Library Building Alumni Hall.

Event details:

Tuesday, May 24th, 8:00AM to 3:00PM.

Tickets are $40 for NWIBRT members, $100 for nonmembers, and $20 for students.

Virtual and in-person attendance is available. Ticket prices are the same for either option.

Lunch is included.

Purdue University Northwest Hammond Campus, (2200 169th Street, Hammond, IN, 46323), 3rd Floor Student Union/Library Building Alumni Hall

Speakers from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing will be presenting.

$150 sponsorship opportunities are available for companies wishing to support the event.

Who should attend?